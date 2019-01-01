Spain schedule Cameroon fixture to prepare for Banyana Banyana

The Indomitable Lionesses will host the European giants in a friendly at Estadio Pedro Escartin on May 17

The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed an international friendly between their senior women's team and in Guadalajara.

Jorge Vilda's side will make their second appearance in the quadrennial championship and have been drawn against , and in Group B.

With La Roja scheduled to face Banyana Banyana in the group stage, their plan was to seal a date with an African side to step up their Women's World Cup preparation.

The friendly will be 's 10th warm-up game ahead of 2019 and it will be played at the 8,000 capacity-seater Estadio Pedro Escartin.

The match against the Indomitable Lionesses will be staged three weeks before their opener against debutants South Africa in Le Harve on June 8.

Cameroon are scheduled to face 's foes, Norway on June 2, and are placed in Group E alongside Canada, New Zealand and the .

Cameroon will launch their second Women's World Cup outing when they take on Kenneth Heiner-Møller's ladies in on June 10.