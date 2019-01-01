Spain schedule Cameroon fixture to prepare for Banyana Banyana
The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed an international friendly between their senior women's team and Cameroon in Guadalajara.
Jorge Vilda's side will make their second appearance in the quadrennial championship and have been drawn against Germany, China and South Africa in Group B.
With La Roja scheduled to face Banyana Banyana in the group stage, their plan was to seal a date with an African side to step up their Women's World Cup preparation.
The friendly will be Spain's 10th warm-up game ahead of France 2019 and it will be played at the 8,000 capacity-seater Estadio Pedro Escartin.
The match against the Indomitable Lionesses will be staged three weeks before their opener against debutants South Africa in Le Harve on June 8.
Cameroon are scheduled to face Nigeria's foes, Norway on June 2, and are placed in Group E alongside Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
Cameroon will launch their second Women's World Cup outing when they take on Kenneth Heiner-Møller's ladies in Montpellier on June 10.