South African Freestyle Championship top 4 revealed

The semi-finalists of the virtual freestyle football event have been revealed

Provincial borders will be divided this week when the remaining contestants battle it out for a spot in the final.

This is after judges Kunal Rathi, Alexander Wessberg and Ibuki Yoshida gave their verdicts on the final-four contestants of the on-going South African Freestyle Football Championships.

The virtual event will crown the country's king of freestyle football and has seen some gruelling contests in the quarter-finals.

Mkhize, the Head of Freestyle for Southern Africa revealed the judging procedure to pick the semi-finalists.

"For the Top-8, one of the criteria is the time has been moved to 50-60 seconds and harder tricks were needed," revealed Mkhize.



"Secondly we are focusing more on difficulty now. We want the guys to dig deep bring out their best."

Former champions Rishaad Ebrahim and Sipho “Six” Busakwe have progressed to the semi-finals and will be joined by Emilio Nahamuja and Kyle Rinquest.

Northern Cape's Ebrahim will square off with Western Cape's Nahamuja while Gauteng's Busakwe will also take on a Capetonian, Rinquest in the other semi-final.

Semi-Final Draw:

- Rishaad Ebrahim vs Emilio Nahamuja

- Sipho Busakwe vs Kyle Rinquest

Judge and French Open Championship 2019 winner Rathi commended the entrants for the skills they've displayed.

"I am glad to have been part of the judging panel for the online RSA Freestyle Football Champs 2020," he said.

"From all the entries, I see a lot of strong skill sets in most of the participants.

"Looking forward to the next rounds and hope the best freestyler takes the title in this edition."

Goal will be publishing the winners of each round, all details and selected videos in their different platforms.