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South Africa’s hopes of reaching the 2028 Olympic Games remain firmly on track after a spirited display at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening. The national Under-23 side successfully navigated a tricky second-leg tie against Madagascar to ensure their progression to the next phase of the qualification process.

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Plaatjies stars as South Africa take control

South Africa’s U23 side, affectionately known as AmaGlugGlug, secured their passage to the next round of the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Madagascar.

The Stellenbosch forward wasted little time in asserting his influence, finding the back of the net just six minutes into the contest.

Despite the early lead, the South African side struggled to maintain their clinical edge in the final third. Opportunities fell to the likes of Shandre Campbell and Kutlwano Letlhaku, but a lack of precision in front of goal prevented the hosts from running away with the game.

Plaatjies eventually doubled his tally and the team's lead by capitalizing on a slick pass from Campbell. The Stellenbosch attacker, who famously netted a hat-trick on his professional debut in the Premier Soccer League, showcased his individual quality by cutting inside his defender and finishing with confidence.

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At 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, South Africa appeared to be cruising toward a comfortable victory before a spirited fightback from the visitors changed the complexion of the match.

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Madagascar refused to surrender and found a lifeline through Ravelrison Brayans, who reacted quickest to tap home a rebound after Fletcher Smythe Lowe had tipped a long-range effort onto the woodwork.

The goal briefly threatened the home side's dominance, but despite the setback, the South African technical team looked to their bench for inspiration to restore the two-goal cushion.

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Cameroon await after defensive lapses

Substitute Mpho Padime provided the immediate impact his manager desired, scoring with his very first contribution to the game. His spectacular long-range effort flew into the net, sparking jubilant celebrations and a brief period of showboating from the South African players that delighted the home crowd.

Madagascar never gave up and with just two minutes of regulation time left scored from a freekick swung in from the left and headed home.

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While the victory was enough to secure progression, the inability to kill the game off completely meant the final whistle was greeted with as much relief as celebration from the home support.

The focus now shifts to the next round, where the level of opposition is set to increase significantly. South Africa are scheduled to face Cameroon in a mouth-watering tie that will determine their continued path toward the 2028 Olympics. Facing one of the continent's heavyweights will require a much more disciplined performance from the backline and a return to the clinical finishing that Plaatjies has demonstrated during this preliminary round. Ultimately, the objective of reaching the next phase was achieved, and the U23s remain in the hunt for a prestigious spot in the upcoming Olympic tournament.