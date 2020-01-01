South Africa U23 coach Notoane hoping Fifa will raise age limit for 2021 Olympic Games

The U23 national team manager shares his views on the fact that Fifa might raise the age limit for players

As the Olympic Games have been scheduled to be staged next year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, U23 coach David Notoane has expressed relief in the fact the age limit could be raised.

It is reported that the Fifa working group has recommended the age limit could be raised to accommodate the players who would be 24 by the time the games get underway next year.

The MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) manager believes the pandemic was not anticipated and explains he will take overage players for the tournament set to be held in .

More teams

“There was no other anticipation. It’s a very obvious welcome recommendation and I hope the Fifa Council will approve it,” Notoane told City Press.

“But we would have still taken them as overage players, but that would have comprised our plans to utilize that space of overage players.”

According to media reports, a Fifa-Confederations Working Group, which was established by the Bureau of the Fifa Council to address the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, has recommended the competition remains open to players born on or after January 1, 1997, as originally planned.

Article continues below

Players such as skipper Tercious Malepe and vice-skipper Teboho Mokoena, were left to rue the postponement due to the virus as they would be 24 by the time the games are staged in 2021, and will also welcome the opportunity to qualify for the tournament.

In addition, Malepe and Mokoena form part of Notoane’s provisional squad of 78 players that was submitted to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) in February.

On the other hand, Notoane was already preparing for the tournament that was originally set to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year and will look to have his key players for the global showpiece.