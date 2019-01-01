Kaizer Chiefs v Bloemfontein Celtic

South Africa reacts after Kaizer Chiefs' dramatic victory and Mamelodi Sundowns' draw

There were two massive matches involving South African clubs on Saturday night

Kaizer Chiefs beat Bloemfontein Celtic 5-3 in a thrilling contest at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Samir Nurkovic scored a hat-trick for Amakhosi and we take a look at how the fans were impressed with the Serbian. Many are pointing out how Chiefs are going to win the PSL title due to their incredible form.

We see how the Chiefs fans who were most ecstatic were supporting both Amakhosi and Liverpool or Manchester United.

This is after Liverpool extended their lead to 14 points over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, while United beat City 2-1 in the Manchester Derby. Leicester City are 11 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Chiefs' come-from-behind victory capped a magnificent matchday for these South Africans.

Mamelodi Sundowns didn't turn on the style against Wydad Casablanca but they did well to avoid defeat away from home.

