South Africa reacts after Kaizer Chiefs' dramatic victory and Mamelodi Sundowns' draw
Kaizer Chiefs beat Bloemfontein Celtic 5-3 in a thrilling contest at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Samir Nurkovic scored a hat-trick for Amakhosi and we take a look at how the fans were impressed with the Serbian. Many are pointing out how Chiefs are going to win the PSL title due to their incredible form.
We see how the Chiefs fans who were most ecstatic were supporting both Amakhosi and Liverpool or Manchester United.
This is after Liverpool extended their lead to 14 points over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, while United beat City 2-1 in the Manchester Derby. Leicester City are 11 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.
Chiefs' come-from-behind victory capped a magnificent matchday for these South Africans.
Mamelodi Sundowns didn't turn on the style against Wydad Casablanca but they did well to avoid defeat away from home.
We take a look at the fans' reactions for both these night games.
Lebohang Manyama my Kaizer Chiefs player of the season so far— Lihle Zitumane (@Lihle_Zitumane) December 7, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs are not only winning games but they've shown character numerous times coming from behind to win games! They don't have anything else at the moment but the league, focused and determined to win it.— Thembelani Mathe (@bonguyise) December 7, 2019
I doubt there's going to be any sane football fan who's going to celebrate opposition teams taking the lead against Kaizer Chiefs. So far it seems like y'all will have to wait for the final whistle to celebrate...— Mohananwa Yo Modaladala (@Mohananwa_Thwii) December 7, 2019
Both of my teams are log leaders Liverpool nd Kaizer chiefs ♥️♥️♥️✌✌— Vusumzi Ivan Vass (@IvanVusumzi) December 7, 2019
This could be a huuuuuuge! draw for Sundowns— La Decima👆 (@Peter35671998) December 7, 2019
kaizer Chiefs must just take on 22 players of sundowns and Pirates, we are just too good— Refuoe💎 Phoks✊🏿🇿🇦 (@phoksd) December 7, 2019
We will wallop this Wydad big time in Pretoria.They're no longer the same anymore... #CAFCL #Sundowns— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) December 7, 2019
Sundowns have been wasteful, can tell that they miss Affonso— African Insider (@African_Insider) December 7, 2019