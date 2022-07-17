South Africa 2-1 Botswana: Bafana Bafana claim Cosafa Cup Plate final after downing Zebras

Helman Mkhalele’s men had something to brag about despite failing to win the regional competition

Goals in either half from Antonio van Wyk and substitute Selaelo Rasebotja earned South Africa a 2-1 victory over 10-man Botswana in the Cosafa Cup Plate final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday.

Stellenbosch midfielder Van Wyk struck in the 34th minute before Rasebotja thrust Bafana Bafana further ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

It was, however, too late for Botswana following Thato Kebue’s stoppage-time consolation goal as they finished the match with a numerical disadvantage following a red card to Odirile Lekoba on 79 minutes.

After hopes of defending the Cosafa Cup went up in smoke in the quarter-finals, South Africa claimed victory over Bostwana to finish fifth in this tournament.

Bafana coach Helman Mkhalele changed goalkeepers, starting AmaZulu’s Olwethu Mzimela ahead of Lincoln Vyver.

The hero of the previous match against Madagascar Keletso Sifama of Kaizer Chiefs started from the bench together with Ethan Brooks, whom the coach has been treating with caution due to fitness issues.

Botswana were the more threatening in the early stages of the game and Bame Morwalela’s long-range nine minutes into the contest missed the target in what was the first meaningful attempt at goal of the match.

Pressure by Botswana saw Mzimela failing to control a back-pass in the 20th minute to concede a corner kick, the first of four straight corners within two minutes.

But five minutes later, Mzimela did well to brilliantly save a Mothusi Cooper effort.

As Bafana appeared cornered, Van Wyk unleashed a powerful shot that gave Botswana goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko no chance.

After going for the half-time break leading 1-0, Bafana came back to be on the backfoot again as Botswana persisted for an equaliser.

However, Mkhalele’s men almost doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half but Phoko was alert to deny Rowan Human who shot from outside the box.

While they were struggling for a breakthrough, it got worse for the Zebras when substitute Lekoba was red-carded to last just 17 minutes on the pitch.

Soon after, SuperSport midfielder Rasebotja broke lose and beat Phoko to double South Africa’s advantage.

But the Zebras took advantage of some shambolic defending to pull one back in injury time through defender Kebue.