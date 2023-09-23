Sloppy Brandon Petersen costs Kaizer Chiefs a place in the MTN8 final as Peter Shalulile brace gives Mamelodi Sundowns victory

Peter Shalulile netted a brace for Mamelodi Sundowns as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash on Saturday.

Chiefs bomb out of MTN8

Sundowns advance to final

Petersen error costs Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Brandon Petersen was the culprit in Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 defeat at the hands of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who advanced to the final of the MTN8. Sundowns won the overall tie 3-2 on aggregate after a thrilling affair at a packed-to-the-brims Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Shalulile was on high alert and stole the ball from a sloppy Petersen to open the scoring as early as the 10th second from kick-off. This led to Chiefs fans howling at their goalkeeper every time he set a foot off his line or received a back pass. However, Chiefs pulled one back from the penalty spot through Ashley du Preez.

Amakhosi had been handed a penalty in the 34th minute when Sipho Mbule was adjudged to have handled the ball when Chiefs played a corner kick.

Before the interval, Sundowns launched waves of attack at Chiefs and after numerous attempts, Shalulile got his brace. The Namibian headed past Petersen after he received a cross from Ribeiro Costa, leaving the Chiefs goalie with no chance after he left his far post exposed.

However, Chiefs continued to chase a second goal which would have seen them advance to the final. Molefi Ntseki brought in players like Jasond Gonzalez, Christian Saile and Mduduzi Mdantsane, but Sundowns remained resolute and absorbed the pressure in defence as they marched on to the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi's trophy drought is in its ninth season and now, having missed the opportunity to win the first trophy on offer and with things not going well in the Premier Soccer League, Chiefs will try their luck in Carling Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup

WHAT'S NEXT: Both sides will shift their focus to the PSL where defending champions Downs will look to maintain their 100% record while Molefi Ntseki's side will look to get back to winning ways.