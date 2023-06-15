Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the exit of defender Siyabonga Ngezana to Romanian side Fotbal Club FCSB.

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana has been one of the key players for Chiefs and his displays caught the attention of the Romanian outfit.

Amakhosi have now confirmed the exit of the 25-year-old, ending his six-season stay with the Soweto Giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ngezana Says Goodbye to Amakhosi! Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to defender, Siyabonga Ngezana, who has signed for Romanian Liga 1 powerhouse, Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharesti," the club confirmed on their official social media platforms.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. conceded it is sad to see the player leave, but insisted it was good for him to seek a new challenge after growing through the ranks at the club.

"There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the Club," Motaung Jr. told the Amakhosi's media team.

"However, [Ngezana] has had a good and substantial career at Kaizer Chiefs and feels the time is right to take up a new challenge. We appreciate his wholehearted commitment to Amakhosi and wish him well on his exciting adventure to Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana played a total of 95 Premier Soccer League matches for Amakhosi since making his debut in the 2017/18 season, scoring six goals and providing an assist in the process.

In the concluded campaign, the defender played a total of 22 matches across all competitions as Chiefs finished the season empty-handed.

He now joins the Red and Blues who have won the Liga 1 26 times. The Romanians have further won the Uefa Champions League once, and one Uefa Super Cup as well.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana will now be aiming at proving his worth in the pre-season and commanding a starting berth.