Siyabonga Ngezana: Kaizer Chiefs confirm defender's move to Romanian outfit Fotbal Club FCSB

Seth Willis
Siyabonga Ngezana, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
PSLKaizer ChiefsTransfersLiga IFCSBS. Ngezana

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the exit of defender Siyabonga Ngezana to Romanian side Fotbal Club FCSB.

  • Ngezana grew through Chiefs ranks
  • He has been a key player at Amakhosi
  • Romanian team secures his services

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana has been one of the key players for Chiefs and his displays caught the attention of the Romanian outfit.

Amakhosi have now confirmed the exit of the 25-year-old, ending his six-season stay with the Soweto Giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ngezana Says Goodbye to Amakhosi! Kaizer Chiefs bid farewell to defender, Siyabonga Ngezana, who has signed for Romanian Liga 1 powerhouse, Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharesti," the club confirmed on their official social media platforms.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. conceded it is sad to see the player leave, but insisted it was good for him to seek a new challenge after growing through the ranks at the club.

"There is always a tinge of sadness when a player who has risen through the ranks here leaves the Club," Motaung Jr. told the Amakhosi's media team.

"However, [Ngezana] has had a good and substantial career at Kaizer Chiefs and feels the time is right to take up a new challenge. We appreciate his wholehearted commitment to Amakhosi and wish him well on his exciting adventure to Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana played a total of 95 Premier Soccer League matches for Amakhosi since making his debut in the 2017/18 season, scoring six goals and providing an assist in the process.

In the concluded campaign, the defender played a total of 22 matches across all competitions as Chiefs finished the season empty-handed.

He now joins the Red and Blues who have won the Liga 1 26 times. The Romanians have further won the Uefa Champions League once, and one Uefa Super Cup as well.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana will now be aiming at proving his worth in the pre-season and commanding a starting berth.

Who is South Africa's greatest export?

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is South Africa's greatest export?

    Editors' Picks