Six-time Dutch Eredivisie champions confirm pre-season fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns

Six-time Dutch Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam have confirmed their friendly game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs are in pre-season

Set for Netherlands tour

So far two teams have confirmed friendly matches

WHAT HAPPENED: The Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns are set for a Netherlands tour to prepare the team ahead of the busy 2023/24 season.

Apart from challenging for their seventh consecutive league title, Masandawana will be fighting for the usual MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

The Brazilians are also aiming at winning the Caf Champions League next season.

WHO WILL DOWNS PLAY? On Tuesday, July 25, the PSL heavyweights will play six-time Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam in a yet-to-be-determined venue.

Three days later, the Rhulani Mokwena-led team will play second-division side NAC Breda. Downs are expected to make an announcement of their full pre-season schedule soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have been lauded for their flawless football displayed last season both at home and in the continent.

The two confirmed friendly games will be a massive opportunity for the Brazilians to test themselves against an international opponent.

The experience gained might come in handy in the forthcoming season.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena hopes all his players will be fit for pre-season since it will help him know where to strengthen his team.