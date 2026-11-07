Siwelele FC coach explains why Zakhele Lapasa has been missing in action - 'Everyone will be given a fair chance'

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The former SuperSport United youth coach has finally broken his silence regarding the continued absence of the talented striker. The forward has been a peripheral figure in Bloemfontein this season, sparking questions about his future and fitness under the current technical team.

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A fresh start

Siwelele coach Godfrey Mosoetsa insists that the slate has been wiped clean for every member of the squad. Speaking ahead of a massive Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs, the tactician explained his approach to managing the squad's dynamics. He emphasised that selection is based purely on merit, behavior, and physical output on the training pitch, ensuring that every player understands their standing within the current group during this transitional period for the club.

“I think almost everyone in this room knows who Zakhele Lepasa is. So when I came to the team, the one thing that I did was to make sure that everyone starts on a clean slate,” Mosoetsa said as per FARPost. “So everyone will be given a fair chance in terms of how they train and behave on and off the field. Zakhele is one of the smartest players on and off the field; he’s not afraid to ask challenging questions, but he’s still humble.”

Building the physical foundation

The primary reason for Lepasa’s lack of involvement appears to be rooted in his physical conditioning.

Mosoetsa elaborated on the medical and technical decision to hold Lepasa back during the opening months of the season.

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“For me, it was just a question of how long he hasn’t played, and the [previous] FIFA break gave us the opportunity for him to be able to form a base, and once we felt that he was ready, that’s when we said, let’s bring him in,” the coach added. “We didn’t bring him in immediately, and the game against Marumo was his first game, and going forward we hope that at least he’ll bring certain elements that we know him for.”

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Experience needed for the survival scrap

Siwelele currently find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 14th in the league standings with only one victory from their first nine matches.

The upcoming cup fixture against Chiefs represents a significant opportunity for the Bloemfontein side to ignite their season and gain much-needed momentum. Mosoetsa is counting on his senior players to step up during this difficult run of form. He views the integration of experienced heads as the primary solution to the team's current lack of results, hoping that Lepasa can provide the clinical edge that has been missing throughout the early stages of the season.

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“We need such players for us to get out of where we are; we will need a lot of experienced players to take us out of the woods,” Mosoetsa concluded. The focus now shifts to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Siwelele will look to cause an upset against Amakhosi. Fans will be watching closely to see if Lepasa is handed a more significant role as the team fights to climb the table and secure their top-flight status.