Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse has weighed in on the uncertain future of Gaston Sirino after the Premier Soccer League champions signed Bradley ‘Surprise’ Ralani from Cape Town City.

The 34-year-old star joined the Tshwane giants on a one-and-a-half-year deal, with a one-year option to extend, and Carelse is sure Sirino will have to up his game as he is going 'to compete with the best'.

Ralani, who was part of the Cape Town City fraternity since 2017, helped the Citizens win the 2018 MTN8 title when they were being coached by Benni McCarthy, now at AmaZulu.

"I’m not too sure what this means for Sirino, but yes, they will be competing against one another for a position in the starting 11," Carelse told iDiski Times.

"I’m not too sure as to why he’s not playing, and if it’s a case of he was out and now dropped, and has to work his way back.

"Most of the players playing for Sundowns know you have to be ready at any time and then when you get your chance grab it and stay in the team," he added. "Competition is tough for starting berths, so you have to take your opportunity like [Neo] Maema is doing."

Sirino had made it clear he would like to join Pitso Mosimane at the Egyptian giants Al Ahly for the 2020/21 season, but the deal did not go through as both clubs failed to agree on a deal that would have seen the Uruguayan move north.

Meanwhile, Carelse hailed the signing of Ralani by the PSL's reigning champions, saying the arrival of the experienced winger will raise the bar of the competition at the Pretoria club.

"Great signing, he was brilliant for Cape Town City and I hope he does the same for Masandawana," Carelse concluded.

"I think it helps improve the squad when you get players in that they feel will help do that and help one another improve because the competition becomes even tougher.

"It raises the bar, which is always good."

The Brazilians concluded 2021 on a high as they sit at the top of the league table with a 14-point gap ahead of the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.