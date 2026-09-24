Shock for the English: former Arsenal star considers representing Ghana

England's Eddie Nketiah has become a regular starter for Crystal Palace this season, after suffering a nightmare run of injuries.

According to the Evening Standard, Ghana are trying to tempt Nketiah into switching his international allegiance from England to the Black Stars.

Keen on the former Arsenal striker, the Ghanaians have tabled a fresh offer in the hope of convincing him to play for them.

The 27-year-old is weighing up his options. He has not yet made a final decision.

Born in Lewisham, south London, and raised by Ghanaian parents, Nketiah represented England at youth level and scored more goals than any other player in the history of the England under-21 team.

His first and, to date, only senior England cap came under Gareth Southgate in October 2023, when he replaced Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute of a friendly at Wembley. England beat Australia 1-0.

FIFA regulations state that a player cannot change the national team he represents if he has played more than three official matches for a single country's senior side before turning 21.

That leaves Nketiah free to represent Ghana, who want to add more quality and proven Premier League experience to a squad that already features Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Coventry midfielder Caleb Yerinke.

After a year wrecked by injury, Nketiah has started the season well under new Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage. He has started three matches across five rounds.

All three of his side's Premier League games so far have seen him in the starting XI.

Palace, meanwhile, have handled a tricky start well. A comfortable 3-0 win over visitors Middlesbrough booked their place in the fourth round of the League Cup.