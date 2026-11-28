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Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is reportedly open to returning to Bayern Munich, according to the latest episode of Bild's 'Bayern Insider' podcast.

The 37-year-old striker could see himself pulling on the German record champions' shirt again for six months. Rumours of a return have circulated recently amid Bayern's serious injury problems in attack.

Injuries have sidelined Harry Kane, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala, leaving much of Bayern's attack unavailable. They urgently need cover at centre-forward.

Saibari suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament in the match against Borussia Dortmund at the end of October and will be out for months yet . The virtually irreplaceable Kane has now suffered the same injury in Friday night's match against Cologne. Gnabry has been out with a muscle injury since the Dortmund match and will not return before the end of the year. Olise (bruising) and Musiala (another torn muscle fibre) are the latest additions to the injury list.

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What did Max Eberl say about a move for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting?

Choupo-Moting is reportedly an option to fill the gap, with a deal carrying relatively little risk for Bayern. The German-Cameroonian's contract with Red Bull New York expires at the end of the year, so he would be available on a free transfer. The 76-cap Cameroon international moved to MLS after almost six months without a club following the expiry of his Bayern contract in the summer of 2024.

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In Munich from 2020 to 2024, Choupo-Moting became a favourite with fans and team-mates. At least until his contract extension in 2023, he also impressed on the pitch as Robert Lewandowski's deputy .

Bayern's officials have remained guarded about winter signings despite their injury problems. Before the Champions League match against Lille, sporting director Max Eberl faced a direct question about a possible move for Choupo-Moting . He said: "We will think very carefully about whether we need to do anything. But right now, it really isn't something we're considering, because the players who are here will help us in the next seven games, and we have 100 per cent confidence in them."

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Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back at Bayern: would it be a good idea?

Former club chief Oliver Kahn was also sceptical about a winter signing at Säbener Straße. "Throw the young players in now! Now they have to show what they can do, given their ambitions. Now they have to learn to swim at this level," he said on the Sky show 'Triple – der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk'.

Kahn also warned there must be "no knee-jerk reactions" in Munich now. "Whenever I hear that they need to make some winter signings, the people in charge know very well who is coming back and when, and whether it's really necessary. The question is always what the market has to offer. Are there players who would improve Bayern, or is it simply not easy to find players in winter who can add to the squad?" said Kahn.