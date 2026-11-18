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Celia María Cuccittini, mother of the legendary Lionel Messi, has chosen the successor to her son, who recently retired from playing for the Argentina national team.

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Lionel Messi played his last game for Argentina on 6 October, a tribute friendly against Benin at the Monumental in Buenos Aires that Argentina won 3-0.

Messi's mother was at the stadium to see her son's farewell, a night watched by football fans around the world.

Now Fabián Paz, the Argentine designer and uncle of Como and Argentina player Nico Paz, has lifted the lid on what happened behind the scenes.

Fabián Paz told Radio "La Red": "At Messi's farewell, Nico Paz came out of the dressing room and Messi's mother was crying."

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He explained: "He went to greet her, because he knew her, and Messi's mother took Nico Paz by the hand and said to him: 'You are my son's successor'."

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Paz went on: "When Nico came out, he was in shock. He said to me: I can't believe what just happened. He told it as something amazing. Deep down, he is like a child."

He added: "It had never crossed his mind that he would be Messi's successor. For Nico, the greatest thing was getting to know Lionel and playing alongside him. It is as if he cannot believe it. On top of that, since he does not live here, he is not exposed to the pressure the way other players are. Here, football is lived in a different way, with another kind of passion and another kind of madness, so he is still taken aback a lot."

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Argentina claim first win of the post-Messi era

Argentina have sent a powerful message about life after Lionel Messi. They thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba, closing out 2026 with an exceptional attacking display, and young magician Nico Paz stole the show.

The win handed coach Lionel Scaloni a timely morale boost. Argentina had lost their previous match 2-1 to Uruguay, their first outing since Messi's retirement from international football.

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Against Costa Rica, it was a different story. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and his team-mates put on an entertaining attacking show, proving the squad has plenty of talent capable of making the difference in the period ahead.

Three braces and a promising start to the post-Messi era

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It was a collective effort. Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez and Franco Mastantuono each struck twice and Mac Allister added one, on a night that confirmed Scaloni has a wide range of attacking options.

Paz was the pick of the bunch, scoring twice in the first half. Those were his fourth and fifth goals in his last five matches in an Argentina shirt, cementing his place among the talents fans are pinning their hopes on for the years ahead.

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Scaloni also used the game to run the rule over some young faces as he freshens up the squad. Mariano Troilo and Aarón Anselmino both made their senior debuts after coming on in the second half.

One game isn't enough to judge what this Argentina side will look like in the future. Still, the seven-goal rout was the perfect start to a new era. It showed the attacking burden won't fall on one player alone, with promising names such as Paz and Mastantuono alongside the experienced figures who still lead the group.