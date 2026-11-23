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Serie A, matchday 12

Monza 1-0 Fiorentina

Scorer: 44' pen. Varela (M)

Serie A's 12th round ends at the Brianteo, where Ivan Juric's Monza face Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina with both sides looking to escape the relegation zone. Kick-off is at 8.45pm. The Lombardy club went into the international break on the back of four straight defeats. They have dropped into the relegation zone and sit 18th with just seven points, despite nine goals from Portuguese forward Varela. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are improving after a shocking start and come into the game after a home draw against Juventus.

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GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS:

Related Topics

44' - MONZA GOAL, VARELA! Varela sends De Gea the wrong way from the spot for his 10th league goal.

43' - Penalty to Monza! Varela turns and shoots, but Oulai intercepts the ball with his outstretched arm.

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MATCH DETAILS:

Monza 1-0 Fiorentina

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Scorer: 44' pen. Varela (M)

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Thiam; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Colombo, Mangas; Pessina, Robinson; Varela. Coach: Juric

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FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery (Ranieri from 28'), Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai; Mastantuono, Goncalves, Gnonto; Pellegrino. Coach: Vanoli

Booked:

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Sent off:

Referee: Doveri

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Assists: