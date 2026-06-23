Senegal vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Senegal vs Iraq: Match details

Senegal vs Iraq will kick-off on 26 June 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

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Senegal vs Iraq: Match context

The upcoming clash in Ontario carries enormous implications as both Group I nations look to salvage their campaigns following highly intense Matchday 2 defeats. Following a secondary round of fixtures that severely disrupted the group dynamics - with Senegal fighting valiantly but ultimately falling short in a gruelling 3–2 thriller against Norway, and Iraq left frustrated after a tough 3–0 defeat at the hands of a clinical France side - the margin for error at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to Canada knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those bruising encounters will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Senegal's head coach Pape Thiaw must ensure his side repairs their defensive focus and clinical efficiency, utilising his hard-nosed tactical discipline to anchor control of the group's secondary qualification slot. The Lions of Teranga will rely on their core dynamic attacking focal points and dangerous transitional play to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a highly disciplined Asian backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and desperate Iraq side guided by Graham Arnold. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree and a fearless operational spirit, the Lions of Mesopotamia possess a stubborn blueprint and a lethal counter-attacking edge that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded under maximum pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art Toronto Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments. Neither side can afford another defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. Senegal will view this match as the ideal platform to steady the ship and lock down automatic qualification under Thiaw's steely leadership, while Iraq enters the pitch eager to weaponise their fearless spirit, eliminate the defensive errors from Matchday 2, and claim a vital maximum-point result to leapfrog their opponents. With group permutations crystallising, the sheer gravity of securing their place in the Round of 32 will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

Norway 3–2 Senegal

Thiaw's squad suffered defensive frustration as a clinical attacking performance from Norway forced them to absorb a tough 3–2 defeat. Looking to assert themselves in the group, the Lions of Teranga opened the match looking for defensive stability but struggled to maintain their structural organization against a fluid European press.

Senegal's shape was undone late in the first half by a painful 43rd-minute opener from Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, which handed momentum to the opposition. Thiaw's men relied on a robust physical spine to react quickly after the break, but a rapid-fire Erling Haaland brace in the 48th and 58th minutes cracked the match wide open. Despite a spirited fightback spearheaded by Ismaïla Sarr - who converted clinical answers in the 53rd minute and deep into second-half stoppage time (90+3') - Senegal couldn't completely dismantle the Norwegian block before the final whistle, leaving them to defend their qualification standing on the final matchday.

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France 3–0 Iraq

Arnold's men endured a deeply frustrating display at Philadelphia Stadium, failing to preserve a clean sheet as a dominant France side comfortably cruised past them with a clinical 3–0 victory. Team Melli conceded control of the scoreboard almost instantly, breaking their defensive lines early when superstar forward Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net with a clinical 14th-minute strike.

Their defensive template faced an even steeper hurdle right after the interval. France's rigid structural organisation took over completely, allowing Mbappé to secure his brace in the 54th minute before Ousmane Dembélé delivered the final blow with a clinical 66th-minute goal. Facing a steep hill to climb in the second half, Iraq's midfield struggled to choke off transition routes or neutralise elite central creators. Arnold's side was forced to spend the remaining minutes in a deep defensive shell, leaving them empty-handed and turning Matchday 3 into an absolute must-win scenario to keep their World Cup journey alive.

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What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Senegal (Pape Thiaw)

Thiaw does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Lions of Teranga to look so threatening in spells during the tournament. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by fluid attacking options prove that Senegal possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to control matches on the global stage.

However, Thiaw must ensure his side maintains total defensive focus against teams that trap possession efficiently. In their previous outing, Senegal's aggressive attacking shape occasionally left vast pockets of space exposed when full-backs pushed deep into the final third, leading to the tough 3–2 defeat. Against an Iraq side built on an imposing physical and athletic pedigree under Arnold, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal. Thiaw’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from his anchoring midfielders to choke off central half-spaces and prevent Asian counter-attackers from isolating his centre-backs.

Iraq (Graham Arnold)

Arnold does not need to completely dismantle the pragmatic template that has defined his teams, but Matchday 3 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball following their tough 3–0 defeat against France. The core defensive framework and engine-room physical presence remain reliable assets, but the Lions of Mesopotamia must establish far more vertical urgency without losing structural discipline.

Against Senegal's aggressive high block, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Arnold's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing senior midfield leaders to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when possession is won. When Iraq advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Senegal's advancing full-backs. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of dynamic wing-backs to stretch the Senegalese defensive line will be critical to pulling their compact shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for key creators to exploit, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

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Senegal team news

Thiaw’s primary challenge heading into Toronto Stadium is addressing the defensive transitions of his squad while managing the physical workload of his marquee stars after a grueling five-goal battle against Norway. Fortunately for the West Africans, they emerged from Matchday 2 with no fresh injury anxieties or suspension concerns, leaving Thiaw with a highly competitive pool to choose from.

Senegal will build around their verified 4-3-3 tactical framework. Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy will retain his place between the posts, looking for significantly better protection from his backline after a tough outing. Centre-backs Moussa Niakhaté and veteran captain Kalidou Koulibaly will continue their defensive partnership, flanked by full-backs El Hadji Diouf on the left and Krépin Diatta on the right.

The midfield layout remains intact from the previous outing to balance defensive coverage. Idrissa Gueye will marshal the central engine room as the primary anchor, flanked by Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye to ensure physical bite and transition stability. Up front, the attacking trident remains incredibly dangerous. Nicolas Jackson will confidently lead the line to anchor the central attacking channels, flanked by global icon Sadio Mané on the left wing and the in-form Ismaïla Sarr on the right flank, who comes directly off a clinical two-goal performance despite the team's narrow loss.

Iraq team news

Arnold faces an intensive tactical selection puzzle as he prepares his side to bounce back from their heavy 3–0 defeat against France. The biggest talking point surrounding the Lions of Mesopotamia is re-instilling defensive confidence and establishing far greater offensive fluency after being penned into a deep shell on Matchday 2. On the disciplinary front, Arnold is handed a massive boost as Iraq boasts a fully fit squad with zero suspension worries.

Iraq's core structural foundation will revolve around a heavily reinforced, compact 4-5-1 setup. Defensively, centre-backs Ali Hashim and Zaid Tahseen will anchor the central line, flanked by full-backs Merchas Doski on the left flank and Hussein Ali on the right wing. Standout goalkeeper Ahmed Basil retains his place in net, hunting for a statement rebound performance.

The midfield unit will look to crowd central spaces and disrupt Senegal's wide supply lines. Amir Al-Ammari - who carries a yellow card from the previous match - will anchor the deep engine room alongside Zidane Iqbal and Zaid Ismael to limit the Africans' transition avenues. Providing the width and tracking back aggressively will be Ahmed Qasem on the left flank and Ibrahim Bayesh on the right wing. Up front, the attacking line relies heavily on isolation efficiency; talismanic forward Aymen Hussein will marshal the lonely strike channel, requiring much better service from his midfield to carry out a definitive final-third threat.

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Senegal vs Iraq key matchups

Ismaïla Sarr vs Merchas Doski

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Thiaw’s attack, Ismaïla Sarr remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of Senegal's frontline. Sarr operated seamlessly on the right wing to lead the creative charge against Norway, getting himself on the scoresheet twice in a spectacular display. To break down Iraq's defensively reinforced shape, Sarr's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent movement, explosive dribbling prowess, and persistent work rate to stretch opposition full-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for central threats like Nicolas Jackson to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is left-back Merchas Doski, a vital defensive anchor of Arnold's backline. Doski marshaled the left flank during Iraq's previous outing, attempting to hold together the defensive line under immense pressure against France. While Iraq's defensive structure has experienced tough moments and absorbed a heavy defeat, Doski possesses top-tier recovery pace and physical resilience to challenge elite attackers. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in wide areas alongside centre-back Ali Hashim, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Sarr's sharp inside runs and prevents Senegal from gaining early transitional momentum.

Amir Al-Ammari vs Idrissa Gueye

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Iraqi midfield on Matchday 2, Amir Al-Ammari is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and shielding his defensive line for the Lions of Mesopotamia. Al-Ammari operated heavily in the heart of the midfield against France, trying to provide a physical spark under constant pressure. Against Senegal, his primary objective will be to find space when building out from the back, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the wide operational runs of his wingers. If Al-Ammari - who must tread carefully after picking up a yellow card - is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the midfield line, his distribution will easily unbalance Senegal's press.

Looking to disrupt that fluid build-up rhythm is Senegal's standout veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, attempting to provide tactical protection during a difficult, high-scoring outing against Norway. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at Toronto Stadium. Gueye must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partners Lamine Camara and Pape Gueye to squeeze central space, press Al-Ammari's build-up triggers, and shield his centre-backs to ensure the Asians don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Senegal into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group I permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group I has established a highly fluid and competitive structure. France comfortably hold the top spot with six points and a +5 goal difference, having officially secured their place in the knockout rounds following a clinical 3–0 victory over Iraq.

This leaves Norway in second place with six points and a +4 goal difference, sitting locked on points at the top while Senegal (zero points, −3 goal difference) and Iraq (zero points, −6 goal difference) remain anchored at the bottom of the table after dropping their opening two fixtures. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at Toronto Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure a wild-card scenario or face immediate elimination heading into the conclusion of the group stage.

If Senegal wins

A victory for Thiaw's side would catapult the Lions of Teranga to three points, instantly keeping their tournament alive and securing a third-place finish in Group I. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the France vs Norway fixture, a lopsided win could theoretically position them well in the third-place wild-card rankings. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Iraq on zero points, dropping them completely out of the tournament with zero chance of survival.

If Iraq wins

Should Arnold’s men secure all three points, it would complete a spectacular final-day recovery for the Asian side. Moving to three points would allow Iraq to leapfrog Senegal and secure a third-place finish in Group I. Conversely, this scenario would trap Senegal on zero points and eliminate them, forcing Iraq to rely on favorable lopsided results across the other tournament groups just to stand a baseline chance of squeezing through via the wild-card rankings with a heavily negative goal difference.

The draw scenario

A split point in Toronto would leave Senegal on one point and confirm their third-place finish in Group I due to their superior goal difference over Iraq. For Iraq, moving to one point would keep them locked at the bottom of the table and guarantee immediate mathematical elimination. While a draw prevents immediate defeat for Senegal, finishing third with just a single point and a negative goal difference makes wild-card survival highly volatile and near impossible compared to the safer three-point tiers.

Team news & squads

Senegal are managed by Pape Thiaw for this fixture. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the Lions of Teranga ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the start of the match if the situation changes.

Iraq are led by Graham Arnold. As with Senegal, no lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the Lions of Mesopotamia. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Senegal have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to France in the World Cup group stage on June 16. They also drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and lost 3-2 to the United States in pre-tournament friendlies. Their wins in that run came against Gambia, 3-1, and Peru, 2-0, both in March. Senegal scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Iraq have also won two of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-1 loss to Norway in their World Cup opener on June 16, and they also fell 2-0 to Venezuela in a June friendly. Their wins came against Andorra, 1-0, and Bolivia, 2-1, in World Cup qualification. Iraq drew 1-1 with Spain in a June friendly. Across those five matches, Iraq scored five goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Senegal and Iraq. This fixture at Toronto Stadium will represent a first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings



