Facundo Bernal's dismissal in the 54th minute of Real Betis' trip to Barcelona on Saturday has dragged a familiar La Liga statistic back into the light. Over the past decade, the three biggest clubs in Spain have enjoyed wildly different fortunes when it comes to playing with and against 10 men, and the Catalans have spent far longer with the extra body than Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano gave Bernal a straight red for a headbutt aimed at Lamine Yamal. Barca went on to win 5-2 in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

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Statistics account "MisterChip" put the numbers at 1,333 minutes played with a numerical advantage for Barcelona across the last 10 years, against just 471 minutes a man down. That leaves a net difference of 862 minutes in their favour.

Real Madrid's ledger reads very differently: 570 minutes with the extra man, 661 minutes short of one, a net total of -91. Atletico Madrid fare worse still on 499 minutes of advantage and 829 of disadvantage, a net total of -330.

Red cards tell the same story. Thirty Barcelona players have been sent off in that period, compared with 55 opponents, a positive difference of 25.

Madrid sit close to level, with 35 of their own players dismissed against 38 opposition men, a positive difference of three. Atletico have seen 45 of their players walk and only 29 from the other side, a negative difference of 16.

One caveat: the figures only cover players who were on the pitch. Red cards shown to substitutes don't count.







