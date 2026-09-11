How to get Scotland vs Switzerland tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

New Scotland boss, Sébastien Pocognoli, gets his first chance to impress the fervent Tartan Army followers at home, when he leads his side out at Hampden Park on Tuesday, September 29 for their UEFA Nations League clash vs Switzerland. Book your match tickets today.

The Scots kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign three days earlier on the road, when they take on Slovenia in Ljubljana.

As well as Slovenia and Switzerland, Scotland also have North Macedonia in their group (Group 1 of League B). They will play all three sides, home-and-away, during the league phase (six matches in total).

The winners of each group will be promoted to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A, and the fourth-placed team of each group will be relegated to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League C. In addition, the second-placed and third-placed teams of each group will advance to the promotion/relegation play-offs, played home-and-away over two legs.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match?

Scotland vs Switzerland takes place at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Tuesday, September 29 with a scheduled 7.45pm (BST) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Hampden Park

How to buy Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match are sold exclusively online through the Scottish FA Ticket Shop. They first went on sale at the end of February.

Scotland Supporters Club (SSC) members were given an earlier opportunity to purchase tickets than the general public and were also offered cheaper options for future matches.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match at Hampden Park ranged from £35 for the East and West Stands and £40 for the North and South Stands for adult members of the Scotland Supporters Club (and from £40-45 for the general public) However, standard public allocations through the Scottish FA sold out quickly.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Hampden Park

Hampden Park in Glasgow is widely considered the ultimate 'Home of Scottish Football'. Opened in 1903, this legendary stadium serves as the permanent battleground for the Scotland national football team and has spent generations cementing its legacy as one of the world's most historic sporting venues. The current stadium holds a UEFA category four rating, and has a 51,866 capacity.

Due to modern all-seater stadium safety laws, Hampden Park holds several shatterproof European attendance records that will likely never be broken:

All-Time European International Record : Scotland vs England (1937) - 149,415

All-Time European Club Match Record : Celtic vs Aberdeen (1937 Scottish Cup Final) - 146,433

UEFA Competition Match Record : Celtic vs Leeds United (1937 European Cup semi-final) - 136,505

Memorable moments at Hampden Park:

The 1960 European Cup Final : Widely regarded as the greatest football match ever played. Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3, featuring four goals from Ferenc Puskás and a hat-trick from Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Zidane’s Wonder Volley (2002) : In the 2002 UEFA Champions League Final, Zinedine Zidane scored an iconic, gravity-defying left-footed volley into the top corner, securing a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Bayer Leverkusen.

Mega Concerts : The venue has hosted legendary music acts including Sir Paul McCartney (who famously performed 'Mull of Kintyre' in 1910), The Rolling Stones, and pop titans like Beyoncé and Take That.

The 'Scotch Professors': It was on the turf of the first Hampden Park that Scottish players developed the revolutionary, short-passing, team-focused game. Before this, football was mostly a chaotic game of individual dribbling and rugby-style hacking. They essentially exported modern football to the world.

How to Get There

The easiest and most reliable way to get to Hampden Park is by public transport. The stadium is located in a busy residential area, so driving and parking nearby on major event or match days is heavily restricted and not recommended.

By Train: Taking the train is the fastest way to beat the crowds. You can catch a ScotRail service from Glasgow Central station directly to the stadium area.

Mount Florida Station - This is the closest stop. The train journey takes about 10 to 17 minutes, followed by a 5-minute walk to the stadium.

King's Park Station - This is another great option. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes by train, followed by a 5-minute walk.

By Bus: Several local First Glasgow bus routes run regularly between Glasgow City Centre and the stadium area. The trip usually takes around 15-30 minutes.

Bus 75 - You can board this bus near the city centre (like near the Gallery of Modern Art), and it drops you off directly on Aikenhead Road right by the stadium entrance.

Other Routes - Buses 5, 6, 7, 7A, 31, 34, and 90 also pass very close to the stadium. You can check live timetables and routes on the First Bus website.

Scotland vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Scotland vs Switzerland: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Scotland (#36) vs Switzerland (#14)

Scotland return to action for the first time since they knocked out during the group phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite an opening 1-0 victory over Haiti, back-to-back losses vs Morocco (0-1) and Brazil (0-3), saw them exit the tournament.

The Scots do have an impressive recent record in competitive matches on home turf though. They were victorious in back-to-back encounters against Greece, Belarus and Denmark at Hampden Park at the back end of 2025.

Switzerland will be buoyed by the fact that they recorded their best World Cup performance for 72 years in the summer, when reaching the quarter-final stage. It's also worth noting that they went unbeaten through the whole of 2025.

Scotland vs Switzerland: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Scotland leads the all-time head-to-head record against Switzerland with 8 wins, compared to Switzerland's 5 wins, and 4 draws. Across all their previous 17 meetings, Scotland has scored 27 goals, while Switzerland has scored 25.

The last match between the teams took place in June 2024, during the group stages of UEFA Euro 2024. The thrilling match in Cologne, Germany ended in a 1-1 draw. Scott McTominay scored first for Scotland, but Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri answered back with a spectacular curling effort.

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



