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Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has responded to Canada coach Jesse Marsch's pointed comments about the club following Alphonso Davies' injury.

"We heard what he said, but we won't respond to it," Eberl said after Friday evening's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln, adding: "If we don't respond, then we are responding."

Marsch had lashed out at the German record champions shortly before. "I don't get the impression that Bayern Munich give a damn about the Canadian national team – even though I know some people there and know how the Germans deal with the national team, especially when it isn't the German national team," he told OneSoccer.

The former RB Leipzig coach added: "I like Bayern Munich, but I want them to know: Just because we're from Canada doesn't mean we don't know what we're doing or that we're a bunch of idiots." The Canadian national team wanted "what's best for Alphonso, for Bayern Munich – and for the relationship."

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Asked about the relationship with the Canadian association, Eberl replied: "Sometimes silence is better." Davies was also at the centre of an earlier dispute.

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Why Bayern Munich threatened to sue Canada's football association

The cruciate ligament injury the left-back suffered in March of last year caused considerable friction between Bayern and the Canadian Soccer Association. Bayern accused Canada of fielding Davies in the inconsequential CONCACAF Nations League third-place match against the USA, while Canada initially gave the all-clear.

The severity of the injury only became clear when Davies returned to the Bavarian capital, prompting Bayern boss Jan-Christian Dreesen to threaten legal action . After talks to clear the air a few months later, however, Bayern decided against filing a lawsuit.

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Alphonso Davies injured again minutes after comeback

Now the conflict appears to have flared up again after Davies tore a muscle fibre in his left hamstring just minutes into his return to the starting line-up after more than 600 days during the recent international break, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the year . The association initially described the problem, somewhat cryptically, as a "lower-body injury", before diagnosing a "minor muscle strain".

Davies also revealed that before the match he had felt "a bit of pain towards my knee, at the lower end of my hamstring muscles". The medical staff took it seriously and even arranged an MRI scan, but it showed nothing unusual.

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Bayern's injury problems worsened: Harry Kane and Michael Olise also picked up injuries against Köln . Kane will be out for months. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry remain unavailable, although Luis Diaz is close to returning.