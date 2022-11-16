Saleng: Bafana Bafana winger explains why he had to leave Orlando Pirates for Soweto rival

Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng is of the view that the decision to leave the club on loan has paid dividends.

Saleng was one of Swallows' best players last season

Speedster wants to be a Bafana regular

Hoping to play against Angola and Mozambique

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old was signed by the Buccaneers from then-National First Division club Free State Stars in July 2021 and he was swiftly loaned out to their Soweto rivals, Swallows FC.

Saleng returned to Pirates at the end of the season-long loan deal having played an instrumental role in helping Amaswaiswai retain their status in the PSL.

The left-footed player feels that moving to Swallows helped him acclimatize to playing in the PSL and he also discussed how he feels about being described as a superstar and his Bafana Bafana ambitions.

WHAT DID SALENG SAY?: “I think timing is everything. I don’t think I could’ve given what I’m giving now without adjusting to top-flight football first," Saleng told Safa Media.

"So moving to Swallows to acclimatize and then coming to Orlando Pirates to perform was a good move. I needed that.

“I don’t feel like I’ve done enough to be called a superstar. I am still learning, growing and getting used to life in the PSL. I’m nowhere near superstar status, not yet," he insisted.

“I’m proud to represent my country. As much as I have plans for growth and playing overseas, I want to be here. I want to be a regular in the Bafana Bafana line-up, it is one of my dreams.

"There is so much pressure and hard work ahead of me to make everything I want to do with football become a reality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng quickly became a key player at Swallows where he scored twice and provided two assists as the team avoided relegation to the NFD by winning the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

Upon his return to Pirates, the Bloemhof-born player initially struggled for game time under coach Jose Riveiro, but he never looked back after being handed his first start for Bucs which came against Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 clash on October 1.

Since then Saleng has netted five goals from seven matches across all competitions - including the winning goal in the MTN8 final and he has been rewarded with a Bafana call-up by national team head coach Hugo Broos.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SALENG? The gifted player is part of the Bafana squad camping at Ingwenyama Conference and Sport Resort in Mpumalanga.

Bafana are scheduled to face Mozambique on Thursday at Mbombela Stadium, before locking horns with Angola on Sunday at the same venue.