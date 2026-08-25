SAFA breaks silence on R20m VAR fund - 'The full amount remains secure'

SAFA has clarified that the R20 million VAR grant received from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in April 2026 has yet to be utilised. The funds are being kept in a separate account while the association completes internal reviews and due diligence.

The update comes after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised the delay and called for the money to be returned if it was not being used.

In a statement, SAFA revealed that:

25 August 2026 – The South African Football Association [SAFA] wishes to provide an update to its members, stakeholders, the football fraternity and the public on the status of the Video Assistant Referee [VAR] Project and the R20 million received from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture [DSAC].

In April 2026, DSAC transferred R20 million to SAFA to support the implementation of VAR in South African football. Prior to receiving the funding, SAFA had already conducted a comprehensive technical evaluation of VAR technology and service providers and identified three preferred VAR providers. No contractual agreements were entered into by SAFA.

At its meeting of 9–10 May 2026, the SAFA National Executive Committee [NEC] approved the implementation of the VAR Project in principle. However, before any procurement process or contractual commitments could proceed, the NEC resolved that the project budget, cost assumptions and procurement considerations be subjected to further review by the Finance Committee and a dedicated task team, in accordance with SAFA’s governance and policy requirements.

SAFA has also consulted with the Premier Soccer League [PSL], through the Joint Liaison Committee [JLC], on the proposed implementation framework. The VAR Project Team presented to the JLC and the PSL Executive Committee as part of the stakeholder consultation process.

SAFA acknowledges that the governance, financial verification and due diligence processes have taken longer than initially anticipated. However, it is important to emphasise that the R20 million received from DSAC has not been spent. The full amount remains secure in a separate account, together with the interest accrued, pending the completion of the outstanding governance, budget verification and procurement processes.

Following engagement with DSAC on 18 August, the Department has granted SAFA a final 21-day extension to conclude the outstanding processes and submit a comprehensive report on the project, including the recommendations arising from the review and confirmation of the funds held.

SAFA appreciates the Minister’s and DSAC’s continued support and constructive engagement. The Association remains committed to ensuring that VAR is implemented in a manner that is transparent, financially responsible, compliant with governance and procurement requirements and sustainable.