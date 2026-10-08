After those alarming Nations League displays, Montella's dismissal is reportedly set to be announced on Friday. According to Gazzetta dello Sport and several Turkish media outlets, Turkey have already lined up a successor to the Italian: superstar Arda Turan.

Turan won 100 caps for Turkey and for years stood as one of the country's biggest figureheads. He won the Spanish title with Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona.

When his playing career ended in 2022 at Galatasaray Istanbul, Turan moved into coaching. From 2023 to 2025 he coached Eyüpspor, won the second division title and, after promotion to the Süper Lig, finished in an impressive sixth place. He then signed for Shakhtar Donetsk. Last season he led the Ukrainians to the league title and into the semi-finals of the Conference League, where eventual winners Crystal Palace knocked them out.

Turkey reportedly want to offer Arda Turan a dual role

Widely regarded as one of the country's greatest coaching talents, Turan may not be willing to give up his post in Donetsk permanently. The Turkish federation (TFF) are therefore said to be ready to offer him a dual role as club and national team coach.

Turkey had most recently lost all four matches in the Nations League, including two heavy defeats against Italy (1-4 and 1-3). Montella's job had already been hanging by a thread after the World Cup, where his team went out in the group stage following defeats to Australia and Paraguay.