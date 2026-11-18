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Rene Wagner is under pressure at 1. FC Cologne. Ahead of their visit to Bayern Munich, rumours about Dino Toppmöller are adding to the unrest.

According to a report in Bild , Toppmöller is the favourite in Cologne, while long-serving KSC manager and former Cologne player Christian Eichner is also said to have supporters. Cologne circles are reportedly discussing Horst Steffen, most recently at Werder Bremen, and Belgian David Hubert of Union Saint-Gilloise too.

Cologne considered Toppmöller in the summer but stuck with Wagner, who stepped up from assistant to head coach after Lukas Kwasniok's dismissal last March.

“We’ve heard the name a few times before. That’s part of it. The only thing that matters to me is that the pressure isn’t felt internally,” Wagner said when asked about Toppmöller ahead of Friday's visit to Bayern Munich.

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What Wagner's future at 1. FC Cologne is likely to depend on

Wagner has plenty of pressure to contend with already . Those inside Cologne consider nine points from nine league games this season too meagre a return. The main criticism is that the team haven't developed under the 38-year-old manager, while the attack has been particularly disappointing.

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Wagner must now deliver, Bild reports, though the Bayern match won't decide his fate. His future instead hinges on the next three games in eight days: Cologne face promoted side SV Elversberg and FC Augsburg in the league in quick succession, with a DFB Cup last-16 tie against second-division Holstein Kiel in between.

Wagner, whose Cologne contract runs until summer 2028, tries to shut out talk about his future and criticism on social media or in the stadium: “If I engaged with it, it might perhaps make me a little afraid at most. But it wouldn’t help me in any way. That’s why I don’t engage with it.”

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Why Dino Toppmöller's spell at RC Lens ended

Toppmöller had to leave Eintracht Frankfurt in January despite leading the club to their first Champions League qualification via the Bundesliga. The former assistant to Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich joined French runners-up RC Lens in the summer, but left after just 91 days amid internal disputes .

The 45-year-old refused to part with his assistant Nelson Morgado, whom the French club's sporting management had identified as a disruptive influence. Toppmöller let the ultimatum expire and instead agreed to terminate his contract.