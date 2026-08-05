Roberto De Zerbi is delighted with new signing Jan Paul van Hecke at Tottenham Hotspur. Last season, though, they were on opposite sides, and one Van Hecke assist left De Zerbi furious.

Spurs fought relegation right up to the final day last season. In round 33, in mid-April, the London club hosted Brighton.

By then, De Zerbi had already taken charge of Spurs, while Van Hecke was still under contract at Brighton. Just before full time, the Dutchman made a huge contribution for his side.

Xavi Simons put Spurs 2-1 ahead with 15 minutes left, but the score was 2-2 in the 95th minute. Georginio Rutter scored from a Van Hecke assist.

That result dealt Spurs another blow in the relegation fight. The club still survived on the final day and, shortly afterwards, De Zerbi sent Van Hecke a message, as he told Football London.

"I texted him, ‘Get lost, you wanted to relegate Tottenham at Brighton’s expense when you gave Georginio Rutter that assist. Now you have to come to me. You have no choice!’"

Even so, the message was at least partly tongue-in-cheek because De Zerbi and Van Hecke know each other well. They had already worked together at Brighton from 2022 to 2024.