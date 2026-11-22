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Pyramids FC head coach Rhulani Mokwena believes his side have navigated the international break with precision as they gear up for a massive showdown against Al Ahly. The South African tactician has enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign and is determined to maintain that momentum in Monday’s top-of-the-table encounter.

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Maintaining momentum for the ultimate test

The transition from the international break back into domestic action often presents a significant hurdle for teams in peak form, yet Rhulani Mokwena is confident his Pyramids side will not skip a beat.

Mokwena, who has already picked up two Coach of the Month awards since moving to Egypt, understands the delicate nature of these high-stakes fixtures.

"We know that we are facing a tough team during a point in the season that requires stability, focus, and consistency, but it's never easy to have these kind of games after a FIFA break," the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss explained. The coach emphasized that the objective was to ensure the players returned to their club duties with the same intensity they showed during their winning streak.

"We used this break rather intelligently to reorientate the squad so they may be ready for the next cycle of matches," he told SABC Sport. This strategic approach was designed to mitigate any potential drop-off in performance levels after the two-week interruption to the Egyptian Premier League calendar.

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For Mokwena, the hiatus served as a vital period for introspection. Rather than just waiting for his international stars to return, the coach and his technical team spent time re-evaluating the fundamental qualities that have propelled Pyramids to the summit of the table, ensuring that the identity of the team remains intact regardless of the opponent.

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International standards and youth integration

Beyond tactical drilling for the first team, the FIFA window provided an opportunity for Mokwena to broaden the horizons of the club. The South African coach has brought a global perspective to Pyramids, often looking toward elite benchmarks to judge the progress of his squad as they attempt to dethrone the traditional powers of Egyptian football.

"We try to compare our team globally and measure our group according to international standards and that is what the FIFA break is mainly used for," Mokwena added. This analytical approach has allowed the technical team to identify areas for improvement even while the side remains unbeaten and continues to dominate domestic proceedings.

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Significantly, the break also opened doors for the club's emerging talents. With several senior stars away on national team duty, the first-team coaching staff invited a selection of promising academy players to train with the senior group. This integration is seen as a crucial step in the long-term development of the 2025 African Champions.

"Most significantly, it gives us a chance to train and assess some of our youngsters," the coach noted. As Pyramids prepare for the intense pressure of a meeting with Al Ahly, Mokwena’s blend of tactical discipline and youth promotion suggests a club that is not only focused on immediate results but also on building a sustainable footballing culture.