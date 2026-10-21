Milan have taken an unprecedented stand against Italy's pricing system, throwing their weight behind their supporters and backing a boycott of the upcoming match against Udinese, branding the whole affair a systematic exploitation of the travelling fan.

The Rossoneri faithful plan to boycott Sunday's Serie A fixture on the road, protesting the price Udinese have slapped on away tickets. It reached 65 euros (around 73 dollars) a ticket, a figure Milan called shocking.

A strongly worded official statement, published by the agency "Reuters", saw Milan argue that these high prices are not merely a financial burden but a genuine threat to the unity of the competition. "Imposing exorbitant prices on the same team's supporters to attend away matches is not only unfair, but undermines the unity of the league at a time when Serie A needs to pull together to compete with the Premier League and other European leagues," the club said.

Moral support was only the start. Milan went on the offensive, calling on the Serie A league to intervene immediately and set a maximum limit on away ticket prices across the entire league, modelled on the successful system in the Premier League, which does not exceed 30 pounds sterling (around 40 dollars).

Next matches UDI Serie A 15:45 MIL

The club even brandished a dangerous retaliatory card, warning it may adopt a policy of reciprocity. Under this proposal, fans of clubs that charge Milan supporters above-average prices would face higher prices of their own when visiting the San Siro, in accordance with league regulations, with the extra revenue channelled to the Milan Foundation to support charitable initiatives.

A decisive message closed the statement, and it resonated widely: "Italian football cannot thrive by treating supporters differently based on the size of their club."

This move confirms that the ticket crisis has become chronic in Italy. The famous "Curva Sud" group has long led the fight, boycotting Milan's away match against Juventus in 2023 over the same issue, then renewing their complaint last season against both Juventus and Torino over charges of gouging visiting supporters.



