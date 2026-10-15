Renewal talks between Kane and Bayern Munich conclude: what is the outcome?

Bayern Munich have struck an initial agreement with English striker Harry Kane over a contract extension after weeks of talks, according to a press report.

Michael Bridge, the prominent British journalist at "Sky Sports", reported on Thursday that Bayern are now completing the official paperwork to tie Kane down until the summer of 2029.

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Kane swapped Tottenham for Bavaria in August 2023 on a four-year deal running until 30 June 2027. Bayern kept the fee under wraps, but media reports put it at around 100 million euros, a record for the German league.

German outlets reported over the summer that both sides wanted an extension until at least the summer of 2029. Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, called the negotiations highly harmonious.

The form backs it up. Kane scored twice in Bayern's 3-3 away draw with Norwegian side Viking last Tuesday in the second round of the first stage of the Champions League.

He also sits among the leading candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which will be handed out in London on 26 October this month.



