René van der Gijp reveals striking conversation with Feyenoord director Dévy Rigaux: ‘He told me that…’

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René van der Gijp has revealed on the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast that young players in Belgium earn more than their counterparts in the Netherlands. Feyenoord technical director Dévy Rigaux told him about the pay gap.

“Surely we should count ourselves lucky with what we’ve produced as a small country? In terms of footballers,” begins Van der Gijp, pushing back against the negativity that sometimes surrounds Dutch football.

“And Belgium too, surely? Do you know how big Belgium is? And they completely outplay those Italians. That’s incredibly impressive, isn’t it?” he says, referring to the Red Devils’ 4-1 Nations League victory last Sunday.

“I was talking to Dévy Rigaux, Feyenoord’s technical director, recently. He told me that boys aged fifteen, sixteen and seventeen earn more in Belgium than in the Netherlands. So that’s why Club Brugge can just sign someone from Ajax or PSV,” Van der Gijp says.

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Rigaux worked for Club Brugge between 2009 and 2026, starting as a youth coach before taking on several other technical roles, including technical director. He moved to Feyenoord last summer, succeeding Dennis te Kloese.

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“But I was thinking… If Ajax had always signed only the best players from Belgium, you’d have had a world-class XI!” Van der Gijp says of the talent across the border. “Without Croatians, without Serbians…”

“The Belgians have such good players, even now. They have players at Milan, lads who went there at a young age.”

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Belgian football's rise shows in the coefficient rankings, where Belgium have overtaken the Netherlands and are pulling further ahead. Club Brugge’s recent victory over PSV in the Champions League is a telling example.

Belgium's national team are also performing well. Under coach Mark van Bommel, they qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. The Netherlands are expected to join them after Monday evening. Only a defeat by as many as fourteen goals against Germany can still spoil their chances.