Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi was left furious when Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle avoided a red card for a strong challenge that left Spurs winger Mathys Tel with a worrying injury, during the two sides' clash in matchweek 10 of the Premier League.

According to British newspaper "The Sun", the game at Elland Road threw up a refereeing storm. Neither side could find the net, and a VAR intervention sparked widespread objections.

Tel, 21, was in severe pain after Bogle stamped on his Achilles tendon in a violent challenge near the halfway line.

The force of the tackle brought no punishment. The Leeds right-back did not even collect a yellow card, and referee John Brooks never went to the review screen to watch it back, following a lengthy check by Video Assistant Referee Tony Harrington.

A statement issued by the Premier League Match Centre read: "The referee's decision not to send off Bogle for his challenge on Mathys Tel was reviewed, and the VAR confirmed the decision was correct."

The statement added, quoting the VAR: "I confirm the on-field referee's decision not to show the red card. There was not a great deal of speed in the lunge into the challenge, and he stepped towards the ball. I confirm the challenge was reckless."

Tottenham's anger only grew when Tel was forced off despite trying to carry on. The youngster had come close to a France call-up before the international break but missed out on the squad.

De Zerbi made no secret of his fury as the former Bayern Munich man limped off. The manager sent on Dominic Solanke in his place two minutes before the end of the first half.