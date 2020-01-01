Realistic chance Modiba will be at Mamelodi Sundowns next season - Matthews

The 24-year-old utility player recently signed a new four-year deal with Matsatsantsa, and he definitely won't come cheap

Stanley Matthews has confirmed that there have been talks between SuperSport United and over the availability of Aubrey Modiba.

Goal reported last week that the Brazilians had tabled a fresh offer for the left-footer and that the two teams decided to put the talks on hold until later this year.

Matthews says he told Sundowns that they are open to striking a deal with them provided the offer is better than what they offered during the January transfer window.

More teams

“We’ve been in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns. They called us to see if we are open to an offer for Aubrey,” Matthews told Independent Media.

“I did indicate that we will be open to an offer, as long as it will be a substantially improved offer from what they gave us [in the previous window].

“They have stated that they are prepared to make an attractive offer for him."

According to Matthews, Sundowns have offered a few of their players in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

However, the Matsatsantsa boss said he told their rivals that they are only prepared to let Modiba go if Sundowns put cash on the table.

“They have offered me a couple of players as part of the deal, and I went back to them and said ‘no’ to those players. It is going to be a pure cash deal,” he added.

Matthews further revealed that he will push for the deal to go through a bit quicker if the season is cancelled but, will keep Sundowns at bay if football is returning.

Article continues below

“Until we know if we will play or not, we haven’t pushed the deal. For example, if the league is called off, I’ll push the deal quickly," he confirmed.

"If I still have six games left and I’m chasing the fourth spot, I don’t want to start negotiations around Aubrey Modiba. We are just sitting in limbo at the moment.”

Asked if there is a chance that Modiba will be at Sundowns next season, Matthews replied: “If you ask me if there’s a realistic chance that Aubrey joins Sundowns next season, I’ll have to say, yes.