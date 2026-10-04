Mourinho's inferno has begun to push one of Real Madrid's stars towards the exit, with a lack of game time snowballing into a genuine crisis that now threatens Endrick's future at the Royal club.

Just four minutes. That is all the young Brazilian forward has managed since the season began, frozen out by fierce competition that has left him outside the Portuguese coach's plans. Now the door has opened to a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Endrick, 20, has played only four minutes across Real Madrid's eight matches this season. Several clubs are watching his situation closely, chief among them Roma and Milan.

Brazilian press reports cast the two Italian clubs as the frontrunners to sign Endrick in the winter window, having chased him in recent months.

As the minutes dry up, those reports claim Endrick is now open to leaving Real Madrid in search of regular football. He did exactly that last season, moving to Lyon on a six-month loan.

Everything hinges on whether the forward can carve out more room in the coaching staff's plans in the coming weeks. If he cannot, Real Madrid may soon face a fresh decision over one of their brightest young talents.







