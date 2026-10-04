Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Real Madrid star decides to flee Mourinho's hell

Transfers
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Sassuolo
AC Milan
Serie A
Endrick
Portugal
Spain
Italy
Brazil
Morocco

4 minutes that turned the scene on its head

Mourinho's inferno has begun to push one of Real Madrid's stars towards the exit, with a lack of game time snowballing into a genuine crisis that now threatens Endrick's future at the Royal club.

Just four minutes. That is all the young Brazilian forward has managed since the season began, frozen out by fierce competition that has left him outside the Portuguese coach's plans. Now the door has opened to a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Endrick, 20, has played only four minutes across Real Madrid's eight matches this season. Several clubs are watching his situation closely, chief among them Roma and Milan.

Brazilian press reports cast the two Italian clubs as the frontrunners to sign Endrick in the winter window, having chased him in recent months.

As the minutes dry up, those reports claim Endrick is now open to leaving Real Madrid in search of regular football. He did exactly that last season, moving to Lyon on a six-month loan.

Everything hinges on whether the forward can carve out more room in the coaching staff's plans in the coming weeks. If he cannot, Real Madrid may soon face a fresh decision over one of their brightest young talents.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google