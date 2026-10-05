Real Madrid's effective weapon: Zidane's missing piece with the France national team

Set pieces have dominated Zinedine Zidane's thinking since he took charge of France, succeeding Didier Deschamps after the 2026 World Cup.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" report that Zidane wants to sharpen France's work in an area that still needs plenty of development in the months ahead.

He has handed much of that job to his assistant, David Bettoni, who takes a keen interest in these phases of play. Even so, Zidane admits his staff have not had enough time to drill it since he took over.

Speaking to the "Foot Mercato" network, Zidane said: "We work on it as one team, but my assistant David Bettoni is primarily responsible because he pays particular attention to these phases of play. We haven't had much time to work on set pieces so far, but it is a hugely important aspect for me, of course."

Next matches FRA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 BEL

At Real Madrid, the former coach turned set pieces into a genuine weapon, leaning heavily on the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

France are a different proposition. Zidane must adapt to new styles, and he is already testing fresh solutions.

Against Italy, France looked to use the technical quality of their attackers, pushing several of them outside the box at corners. That is the approach he now wants to build on, perhaps as soon as the Belgium game.

Les Bleus face Belgium this evening, Monday, at the Stade de France in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League. France top the group on 7 points, with the Red Devils one behind on 6 in second place.



