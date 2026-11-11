Ramon: “A return to Real Madrid? I’m not thinking about it. Fabregas? At Como, we’d die for his idea”

Jacobo Ramon, a 2005-born defender for Como and the Spanish national team, discusses his future with AS: "Return to Madrid? I'm not thinking about it. It's November; there's still a long way to go. Everything has only just begun, we have a lot ahead of us, and that's all I'm thinking about. Day to day, I'm very focused on Como, who are having a historic season for the club."

His recent national-team call-up: "It's an immense honour, I'm very happy. It's a huge source of pride to be here. I didn't realise I'd been called up until Assane (Diao) sent me a message: at first I couldn't believe it."

On Cesc Fabregas: "He believed in me after I left Madrid, explained everything to me, and his philosophy fits my style perfectly. I'm extremely grateful to him. He gets through to all of us. He keeps us all very involved, both starters and substitutes, and that's not easy. Cesc believed in me and gets through to all of us. We'd all die for his idea."

Finally, on Nico Paz: "He's an incredible player, he's showing it in the Champions League and is among the players with the most goals and assists. People only see his attacking play, but he gives us so much defensively."