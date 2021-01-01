'Put a few more crosses in!' - Lewandowski reveals half-time rallying cry during Bayern's Club World Cup final triumph

The Polish striker admitted he was frustrated by his team's tentative build-up play against Tigres at the Education City Stadium

Robert Lewandowski has revealed the half-time rallying cry he issued in the dressing room during Bayern Munich's Club World Cup final triumph, as he demanded that his team-mates "put a few more crosses in".

Bayern became only the second team in history to win the sextuple, after Barcelona in 2009, by beating Tigres at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Thursday night - with Benjamin Pavard grabbing the only goal of the game in the 59th minute.

The German champions were not at their scintillating best against the Mexican giants, with Lewandowski calling for more balls into the box during the interval after a frustrating first 45 minutes.

What was said?

Lewandowski told reporters after the 1-0 victory: “We really wanted to win today. The goal that we scored was probably from the first cross that came in.

"I said to the boys at half-time, come on, put a few more crosses in.

"They managed it once and that’s how we won the sextuple, and that’s an amazing thing!"

The Bayern striker was sad to see Thomas Muller miss out on the final after being laid low with coronavirus, and has insisted that celebrations will be muted due to the strict travel arrangements in place for the squad amid the pandemic.

"It’s a shame that Thomas Muller wasn’t able to be here. We are flying back straight home to Munich, there is no time to celebrate," Lewandowski added.

Who was named Player of the Tournament?

Lewandowski was given the Golden Ball for the 2020 Club World Cup after scoring twice in Bayern's 2-0 semi-final win against Al Ahly and playing a key role in Pavard's winner in the showpiece event.

Tigres frontman Andre Pierre Gignac was awarded the silver award, while Joshua Kimmich grabbed bronze following his stellar display in the final for Hansi Flick's history-makers.

What's next for Bayern?

Bayern will only have three days to rest after their exploits in Qatar, with a domestic clash against Arminia scheduled to take place on Monday.

The Bundesliga leaders are due to play Eintracht Frankfurt the following weekend, before preparations for a Champions League round of 16 first leg tie against Lazio will begin.

