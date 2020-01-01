PSL stars on coronavirus lockdown: Jali turns to aerobics

In his latest video, the Bafana Bafana star turned to aerobics as he keeps fit during the football blackout

With football on a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, players are constantly finding ways to keep active with home exercise routines while others are using the hiatus to spend time with the families.

and Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali has been taking to social media to share his home exercise routines including a cheerful video of himself acting as an aerobics instructor.

Jali, who joined Sundowns in June 2018, has had to overcome some hard times - including fitness struggles - to earn coach coach Pitso Mosimane's trust.

But during the current football lockdown due to Covid-19, the 30-year-old has demonstrated why he's been amongst the Brazilians' top performers so far this campaign as he continues to share rigorous workout routines to maintain his fitness and sharpness..

Check out Jali's workouts below: