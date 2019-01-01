PSL Review: Wins for Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka

Stellenbosch FC and Black Leopards were on the losing side in Sunday’s two South African top flight bouts

Bloemfontein overcame their recent home blues with a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday, while claimed Limpopo derby bragging rights with a 2-0 victory at Black .

Two quick goals by Maloisane Ramasimong and Siphelele Luthuli secured all three points for Celtic in the second half after Waseem Isaacs had put the Stellenbosch ahead midway through the first 45 following an error from Jackson Mabokgwane.

Bloemfontein hugely benefited from the three points earned as they climbed three rungs to ninth spot on the log standings, while Stellenbosch remain second from bottom as they await their first victory.

Going into this match having been beaten 2-1 by in the previous home game, Celtic appeared doomed in their backyard when Isaacs struck in the 34th minute via an assist by former forward Ryan Moon.

However, Ramasimong levelled affairs after being played in by Zimbabwe international left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai in the 61st minute.

A buoyant Celtic then increased their lead two minutes later when substitute Rendani Ndou set-up Luthuli to snatch the winner.

Elsewhere, Baroka claimed the Limpopo derby rights with a 2-0 win over Black Leopards to climb to sixth position at Thohoyandou Stadium.

A goal in each half by Mfanafuthi Shozi and Tshediso Patjie saw Baroka recording the important win that saw them ending a two-match winless run to climb to sixth, while Leopards remain in 12th.

Malawi international Gerald Phiri was responsible for setting up Shozi after his fine free kick caused havoc in the Leopards defence just after the half-hour mark, before Collins Makgaka set up Patjie in the 68th minute.