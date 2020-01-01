Pressure on Hunt to win trophies at Kaizer Chiefs – Sweswe

The 56-year-old was appointed Amakhosi coach and arrives amid high expectations for trophies at the Soweto giants

Former defender Thomas Sweswe says the arrival of Gavin Hunt as Amakhosi coach is an ideal appointment but the Cape Town-born coach will not have it easy at Naturena.

Hunt was named Chiefs coach to replace Ernst Middendorp, who led Amakhosi to a narrow defeat in the Premier Soccer League ( ) race, after leading the standings for the better part of the season.

The arrival of Hunt comes with a lot of expectations for Chiefs, who last won the league title in 2015.

More teams

A four-time league title winner, Hunt coached Sweswe at and the Zimbabwean has no doubts about his mentor.

“He is a good appointment and his knowledge of local football will help the club and players big time,” Sweswe told Goal.

“Yes the record is there for everyone to see that wherever he goes he wins trophies though he is at Chiefs he should be ready for anything because every game at Chiefs is a big game and it is not going to be easy.

“I’m happy that Kaizer Chiefs have appointed a local coach with local experience who knows the game inside and outside which is also a plus for the team. He is also a winning coach. Wherever he coaches he wins.

“He is a winner and hopefully the players, fans and management will support him and he has to start preparing the team since it is five years without a trophy at Amakhosi. So pressure will always be there everyday for the new coach and the team to do well.”

Hunt has, however, been criticised for his less seriousness in African club competitions, having questioned the financial returns after clubs traverse the length and breath of the continent.

Article continues below

Chiefs have qualified for next season’s Caf and Hunt is tasked with matching ’ pride in Africa and club president Kaizer Motaung is keen to leave a mark in Africa.

“Playing on the continent is key for us as we haven’t done as well as we should have,” Motaung added.

“We have players who have participated in the competition and this experience should certainly be to our advantage."