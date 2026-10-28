"He is a tall, technically gifted beanpole, but also predictable," former Italy international Marco Borriello told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the German forward.

Borriello said he did "not particularly" like the Old Lady's strike partnership of Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani because "neither of them likes the penalty area". Coach Luciano Spalletti has also recently criticised the pair, even after Woltemade made two goal contributions to help Juventus earn a point in the 2-2 Europa League draw against Stade Rennes.

"As well as it went, I think I can expect more from both of them, because their qualities are better than the performance they showed tonight," Spalletti said. "They need to increase their commitment: both are very technical, but they need to pick up the pace. They played well today, but they can do even more."

Why is Nick Woltemade facing so much criticism at Juventus?

Woltemade is still waiting for his first goal contribution in Serie A, and his early league appearances drew considerable criticism. Major Italian sports outlets regularly give the German poor ratings. Even when Woltemade felt he had played his "best game" since joining Juve on loan against Celta Vigo in mid-October, Gazzetta dello Sport dismissed the 24-year-old.

Next matches GEN Serie A 15:45 JUV

"Woltemade tries to play the role of centre-forward with the same unsuccessful persistence as a middle-aged man trying to put on his wedding suit from twenty years ago (and a few extra kilos)," the newspaper wrote. Its verdict on his goal was far more matter-of-fact: his finish had gone "precisely into our corner".

Tuttosport was no kinder: "Good luck, Mr Spalletti, making sense of this player, who currently looks like a foreign body," it wrote of his performance against Cagliari (1-1) in mid-October, giving him a rating of 5. Other headlines described him as "discouraging", "completely out of place" and a "problem case".

Woltemade appears to have become a scapegoat for Juve's poor start to the season. The Old Lady are miles away from their former ambition of being one of the league's top teams. They have won just four of their eight league games, losing two. They sit seventh, already six points off the Champions League places.

After a hugely disappointing second half of last season at Newcastle United, Woltemade is trying to turn things around. Juventus may not be the best or calmest place to do it.

Getty Images

Why did Nick Woltemade leave Newcastle United?

A year ago, Woltemade made a flying start at the Magpies after his €75 million move from VfB Stuttgart, scoring four goals in his first five games. Then-manager Eddie Howe moved him into increasingly deeper positions, at times using him as a number eight.

Things were supposed to improve under Howe's successor, Matthias Jaissle. The German is even said to have called VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß for advice on how and where Woltemade could work best in his system. But then came the surprise loan move to Juventus, without an option to buy.

According to Sport Bild , Woltemade himself had not sought a move, but he was reportedly "very annoyed" to find himself on the bench for the home game against Liverpool FC at the start of the season. Woltemade is said to have seriously questioned whether he would have any role under Jaissle, especially as Jaissle reportedly did not like how Woltemade fitted into his style of play, with its many long balls.

Jaissle was reportedly unhappy with his German compatriot's performances in pre-season, Sport Bild writes. The club had also reportedly tried to push through a transfer "behind Woltemade's back".

Getty Images











