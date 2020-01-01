Police FC end interest in signing former Gor Mahia defender Walusimbi

The Cops had listed the Uganda international as one of their key transfer targets ahead of the 2020/21 season which could start on October 17

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has explained why they will not sign former left-back Godfrey Walusimbi.

The coach confirmed the international is set to make a return to and thus their intention to sign him would not be realised.

“We shall not be signing [Godfrey] Walusimbi because the player has offers elsewhere and his plans drawn towards making that move,” Mubiru told Football256.

“I am convinced that he is set to complete a move to a club in South Africa, so there will be no chance for us to work with him this season.”

Should the star sign for the said South African club, he will be making a return after his unsuccessful time with . Walusimbi had signed for Chiefs ahead of the 2018/19 season after forcing his way out of Gor Mahia.

He penned a three-year deal with Amakhosi but ended up staying for just six months where he played in 10 matches. The contract was terminated before Walusimbi moved to Albanian side Vllaznia in 2019.

Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have accused Vipers SC of sabotaging their move to sign Andrew Kawooya.

It has now emerged the teenager had held talks with KCCA and the two parties were about to agree fully on the finer details of the contract.

An official at KCCA claim Kawooya has gone missing and now the 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions have pointed a finger of blame at their main domestic rivals.

“[Andrew] Kawooya was set to meet with the club to complete final details over a possible transfer, but they have not heard from him and his phone has gone unanswered since Saturday,” the KCCA source told Football256.

“The club is worried since negotiations have been going on smoothly between the two parties, with Kawooya’s parents signing a consent form and KCCA were confident that they could pull off the deal this week.

“Kawooya’s disappearance has not gone down well with the club’s hierarchy who have started pointing fingers and are convinced there is sabotage from their rivals who they believe are hiding the player.

“The player’s parents have been notified as well and they have told the club that they do not know where the boy is. KCCA think Vipers have something to do with it.

“They [Vipers] do not want to lose such talent more so to a rival, and it could be that they are hiding the boy somewhere as they try to convince him to stay.”

Kawooya was signed by Proline FC in 2017 after the former were relegated before he made the Venoms move last year.