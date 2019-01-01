Pitso Mosimane won't stand in the way of unhappy Sundowns players

The Masandawana coach has opened up about some of the challenges he faces in terms of keeping players happy

coach Pitso Mosimane will not stand in the way of any of his players should they want to leave the club.

According to reports, a number of players have grown frustrated by an apparent lack of game time.

So far, the club have parted ways with Thela Ngobeni, who has since joined and Cuthbert Malajila.

However, the likes of George Lebese and Jeremy Brockie’s futures are yet to be decided.

“I don’t get involved in that a lot because it is the space of the agents and but I don’t want to be the kind of coach that the players say he wanted to go to but the coach says I must go to Bloemfontein ,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“It is not right so if they want to leave they need to say and if you are contracted you need to honour the contract.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have often been criticised for signing top-quality players only to find themselves on the fringes due to the vast depth at Mosimane’s disposal.

“We make mistakes as teams and the players make mistakes with their agents and cry for game time," he added.

“Sometimes they cry for money more than anything and then you get the money but you are not guaranteed game time. So what do you do as a player?

“Some players take a pay cut and they go elsewhere to play but this market has become different. Sometimes you find big names that we all know as big names but they end up not finding the team that they want then they settle for whatever they find.

“Sometimes it catches up with the players because they sign contracts and they make sure that they get the money that they think they deserve.

“If it does not work out then you start complaining about not getting game time. Somebody can say come play, but you will probably not get the same salary you get at Sundowns."