Pitso Mosimane justifies decision to include Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams in Bafana Bafana squad despite carrying injuries

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The veteran tactician has defended his choice to include Mamelodi Sundowns duo Mokoena and Williams in his latest squad. Despite both players nursing injuries, the former Al Ahly mentor is willing to wait until the final moments before considering replacements for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

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Strategic gamble on key personnel

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has provided clarity on his selection process after naming a 27-man squad for the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Mosimane emphasised that the stature of the players justifies the risk of including them in the provisional list. Both Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena were instrumental in South Africa's recent successes, including their historic run to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their presence in the dressing room and on the field is considered vital for the continuity of the national team as they seek to secure another appearance at the continental showpiece in 2027.

The medical perspective and tactical patience

Addressing concerns regarding their fitness, Mosimane revealed that he is relying heavily on the national team's medical department before making any final changes to the roster. He explained that a premature exclusion could backfire if the players recover sooner than expected for their club. The coach is prepared to mirror previous situations where late call-ups were utilised to fill gaps only after a definitive medical ruling was established by the team doctors.

“Those are key players who have been leading us in the first AFCON, second AFCON, and the [FIFA] World Cup. They have also been part of the Guinea and Eritrea games,” Mosimane said. “So they are very important players for us, and we will wait for the doctors to rule them out; then we can bring other players, like we brought [Tshepang] Moremi last time. But in football, they say, until the fat lady sings. So we get to give them the benefit of the doubt because you and I don’t know [what will happen],” the coach said, as quoted by FARPost.

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The former Al Ahly manager further elaborated on the complexities of managing a national side during injury crises. “What if they play on Sunday [for Sundowns against USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup] and I’ve already ruled them out? You guys will be saying I left out Teboho and Ronwen. And I come to you and say they are injured, but I’ve got doctors who communicate. So we have to be careful with the national team; we don’t just have a reaction and all that. We wait until the end. Moremi played for us against Egypt; was he in the provisional squad? No, so it’s a very tricky thing; I’d rather play it safe than regret,” Mosimane added.

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Chasing continental glory and domestic success

The fitness of Mokoena and Williams is not only a concern for the national team but also for Sundowns.

Over the last few seasons, the duo has become the backbone of South African football. Their contributions led Bafana Bafana to back-to-back AFCON qualifications and a breakthrough performance on the global stage. Mosimane's loyalty to these players stems from their consistent delivery in high-pressure environments. He understands that replacing such influential figures is a daunting task, and he is willing to exhaust every possible timeline to ensure they can contribute to the mission against Kenya.

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As the international window approaches, the focus remains on the training ground and the treatment room.