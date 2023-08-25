Pitso Mosimane grabs Abu Dhabi Derby bragging rights as Al Wahda edge Thulani Serero's former club Al Jazira

Pitso Mosimane guided Al Wahda to a 2-1 win over their city rivals Al Jazira in Friday night's UAE Pro League encounter.

Zouhir and Fernando netted for visitors

Win eased pressure on Mosimane

Al Wahda's winless run ended

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernando's second-half own-goal earned Mosimane's side the win at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Alaeddine Zouhir handed Al Wahda the lead when he netted 17 minutes into the game and the visitors were leading at the interval.

Parity was restored 12 minutes into the second-half when Ali Mabkhout scored from the spot-kick after the hosts, who released ex-Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero in May this year, were awarded a penalty.

Article continues below

However, Fernando's 66th-minute own-goal proved to be the difference between the two teams on the night as Al Wahda secured the maximum points and bragging rights in the Abu Dhabi Derby clash.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane was under pressure as his side had lost three competitive matches in a row coming into their game against Al Jazira.

However, the South African coach masterminded a much-needed victory over Al Wahda's local rivals and the win should ease the pressure on the 2022/23 Saudi First Division title-winning coach.

The result saw Al Wahda record their maiden win of the season and they moved up in the league standings with only two games played in the UAE top-flight.

WHAT IS NEXT? Mosimane will be looking to ensure that the four-time UAE Pro League champions go on a long winning run after securing a morale-boosting victory.

A winning run would enhance Al Wahda's chances of challenging for this season's domestic league title and possibly go on to clinch it.