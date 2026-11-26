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The South African coach is set for a major defensive dilemma following the news that Ngezana has officially returned to training in Romania. The former Kaizer Chiefs standout has been out of action for several months but is now closing in on a competitive comeback for FCSB.

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Ngezana ends injury nightmare

The long road to recovery is finally nearing its conclusion for Siyabonga Ngezana. After a grueling period on the sidelines, the 29-year-old defender has rejoined his teammates at FCSB, providing a significant boost to the Romanian giants.

Reports indicate that the center-back had been battling a meniscus issue since the early stages of 2026. Demonstrating his commitment to the FCSB cause, he initially attempted to play through the discomfort by using medication to manage the pain.

The club officially shared the positive news of his return to the grass on Tuesday, signaling that the final phase of his rehabilitation is underway. “Siyabonga Ngezana has returned to training with the red-and-blues, following a long absence. Welcome back, Siya,” the Romanian club announced via their social media channels. His presence back in the first-team fold suggests he could be back in match contention sooner rather than later.

The Mosimane selection dilemma

While FCSB will be thrilled to have their defensive stalwart back, the news presents a fascinating challenge for Bafana Bafana manager Pitso Mosimane. The South African national team has developed a settled defensive core in Ngezana's absence, but the former Amakhosi star’s European experience makes him a difficult player to overlook. As Mosimane looks to build a squad capable of competing with the continent's best, Ngezana's return adds a new layer of competition to the center-back ranks.

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Mosimane has always emphasised the importance of playing regularly at the highest possible level, and Ngezana’s status as a key starter in the Romanian top flight carries significant weight.

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The defender’s immediate priority will be securing a consistent run of games in the FCSB starting lineup to prove his fitness to the national team selectors. If he can rediscover the form that made him a fan favorite in Bucharest, he will undoubtedly force Mosimane into a difficult decision. Having a player of Ngezana's caliber available is a "luxury" problem, but it remains a selection headache that will require a delicate balancing act from the Bafana technical team.

Eyes on the 2027 AFCON

Beyond the immediate international windows, Ngezana will be highly motivated to secure his spot for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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His return to training is the first step toward ensuring he is not left behind as the national team evolves. The competition for places in the Bafana defense has rarely been higher, with several domestic and overseas-based players vying for the limited spots in Mosimane's preferred XI. Ngezana’s ability to play both as a central defender and occasionally as a right-back offers tactical flexibility that could be vital during a condensed tournament format.

With his surgery now in the rearview mirror and his fitness levels rising, Ngezana is focused on making up for lost time.