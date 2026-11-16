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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Pitso Mosimane explains Bafana Bafana's early trip to Kenya - 'It's better to save the day'

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The 62-year-old head coach has opened up about the tactical decision behind his side's unconventional travel schedule to Kenya. Following their latest outing, the South African national team opted for an early morning flight to ensure the squad could maximise their preparation time for the next fixture.

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Strategic travel to maximise recovery

Mosimane addressed the logistical challenges of the trip, noting that while the lack of sleep immediately following a match was difficult, it was a necessary sacrifice to protect the team's training schedule. The coach expressed his satisfaction with how the squad managed the quick turnaround, especially after the physical toll of their previous competitive appearance on the pitch.

“The best thing was to leave in the AMs. The earliest flight we could find was to leave at 1 AM out of South Africa,” Mosimane explained to SAFA media team. “We landed in the morning, obviously around about six. A bit difficult because after the match you don’t sleep. You have to travel, but it’s better to save the day.”

'Enough time to rest'

“They slept the whole day. We were all tired, to be honest. Tired from the match, tired from fatigue of the game, and mentally also,” the head coach added.

Mosimane further elaborated on the necessity of the recovery programme, stating: “We need to get better because we didn’t get the results we wanted. So we rested and regenerated late in the evening yesterday, so that they can have enough time to rest. They look good now in the morning.”

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Focusing on the task ahead in Kenya

“I thought it would be very hot, but there’s some wind, which is proper, so we can’t make excuses for that. We’re good. We’ll see how the pitch looks like, and prepare for the match,” he said.

Next matches
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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

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Reflecting on the defensive lapse that cost his side in their previous game, Mosimane looked toward the future with a focus on improved concentration. “Last-minute goal, we could have focused a little bit and handled it differently, but it’s part of football. So yeah, we’re looking forward to the next match,” the experienced tactician concluded as he prepares his side for the challenge ahead.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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