Pitso Mosimane confirms potential player exodus at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana mentor admits he is looking to trim his squad ahead of the new PSL season

coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed there could be major changes in playing personnel at the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

After successfully defending their ninth Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, it’s back to the drawing for head coach Mosimane and his troops, and the club are likely to release a number of players, who are struggling for game time, especially now with the Caf season having been restructured to fall within the PSL season.

Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele has already gone on to join Black , while Siyanda Zwane and Cuthbert Malajila have departed the club. Others such as George Lebese, who spent the second half of the previous campaign out on loan at rivals SuperSport United, as well as Jeremy Brockie and Aubrey Ngoma have all been linked with moves away ahead of the new season.

“We have to off-load because the program is no longer the same. We overloaded because we thought we would go longer in the Champions League which we didn’t,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“Some players are unhappy that they don’t get game time. It is a fact. They deserve game time and I agree,” he added.

“When you come to Sundowns you sign a good contract and you make good money. You need to also understand that when you earn a good salary there is a possibility that somebody might be better than you in the position that you play and you will not have enough game time,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the PSL has confirmed that the Brazilians will begin their 2019/20 season on August 3, with a match against cross-town rivals SuperSport.

Sundowns have also been linked with several players in recent times and it remains to be seen who they will bring in ahead of the campaign.