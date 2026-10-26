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FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images
Alvino Hanafi

Ice-cold Pole! Zielinski blasts home 98th-minute spot-kick to cap insane Inter comeback

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Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski demonstrated ice-cold composure by dispatching a 98th-minute winning penalty against Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea. The Polish international brushed off recent team criticism following the 2-1 victory at San Siro.

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Zielinski seals sensational victory from the penalty spot

Piotr Zielinski held his nerve in the 98th minute to complete Inter Milan's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina at San Siro. Coming off the bench in the second half, the Polish midfielder stepped up after Marcus Thuram was fouled in the box.

Zielinski smashed his spot-kick into the top corner, leaving brilliant Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea with no chance.

The goal capped a frantic six minutes of injury time, sparking wild celebrations across the stadium.

Midfielder remains unfazed by high-pressure moment

Addressing his high-stakes penalty, Zielinski insisted he maintained complete belief in his routine despite De Gea's impressive afternoon. "It certainly weighed heavily, but I was calm and confident I could score," Zielinski declared in his post-match interview.

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"We won and we're happy. Let's keep going."

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"There are and always will be critics, but we don't think about it and always try to give our best," he added.

Zielinski dismisses external noise following European setback

The midfielder emphasized that the squad remains focused on long-term goals despite outside media pressure. "The results are excellent, except the one against Brugge: we don't care about the criticism," Zielinski asserted.

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Zielinski's substitute appearance gave Inter vital midfield control during their late siege.

His tactical composure allowed Cristian Chivu's side to sustain relentless pressure until the final whistle.

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Nerazzurri momentum builds after thrilling finish

Zielinski's decisive penalty ensures Inter maintain their strong domestic momentum near the summit of Serie A.

The team proved their ability to deliver results under immense pressure.

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Inter turn their focus to their next league fixture with full squad confidence.

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 