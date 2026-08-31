Kenneth Perez has poured cold water on the hype around Ro-Zangelo Daal. The AZ forward scored twice in Sunday's 5-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles and stood out, but the analyst says that's no reason to start throwing around superlatives.

"Things are moving quickly for him," presenter Wouter Bouwman says on Dit was het Weekend on ESPN after watching footage of Daal. Perez, though, wants none of it.

"Take it easy, man. I’m really going mad from all that nonsense about multi-talent, great talent. He’s a young and decent player. Let’s wait and see what it all becomes," Perez says, refusing to label Daal a top talent already. "All those superlatives about ordinary players... Calm down, please."

Bouwman then points out that Daal is on the radar of the Curaçao national team. "He can also wait a bit longer for the Netherlands." Perez's response says plenty: "Well..."

Arie Haan sees it very differently in his role as reporter for De Telegraaf. The former Ajax and Netherlands player has included the AZ forward in his Team of the Week.

"They kept trying to block off the outside. Then he just went inside. He played brilliantly. It’s good for Xavi that another winger is emerging who is developing so spectacularly," Haan says, offering some free advice to the Netherlands head coach.

The Algemeen Dagblad reports that Daal is on a so-called "watchlist" kept by Xavi. Fellow forwards Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink and Shaqueel van Persie are also reportedly on the Spanish coach's list.