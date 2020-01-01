People didn't believe in us - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosimane on silencing doubters

The experienced tactician also admitted Amakhosi gave them a scare during their enthralling race for the trophy

coach Pitso Mosimane is pleased to have silenced his doubters by guiding the Tshwane giants to the title on Saturday afternoon.

The accomplished tactician masterminded a 3-0 victory over Black and Masandawana clinched their third successive league title after drew with FC on the final day of the season.

Mosimane reflected on a successful season which saw his side chase after Chiefs for the better part of the campaign.

"Okay, of course very emotional, err 'La Decima' [10th] league title, I think it's the best way to give Absa a good send off...I think we've won it the most," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"It was difficult because we never had a chance to go up [on the log], we only had one chance for half an hour where Chiefs lost to Wits, that was the only sniff we had.

'But as I said I said to you when we lost to . What can I say? If you play for Sundowns, you have to play every week that's why some of the players struggle to keep up because there's a lot of work and I'm too demanding, I push the players."

Sundowns also clinched last season's PSL title on the last day of the season after defeating and Mosimane admitted that winning the coveted trophy makes him emotional.

"And some crumble, some run away, some cannot take me because I'm too harsh on them but if you want to win the title, we're here to win cups but yeah," he said.

"To be honest I'm not so happy like when we won it against Free State Stars [last season], I'm a little bit emotional on this one because of many important things inside that makes me very emotional to be honest, sometimes a little bit sad but it's okay. I won the trophy.

"A lot of people didn't believe in the team, a lot of people didn't believe in me, only the yellow nation, those who come here every time, they are the people who support us but first I must thank my family," he explained.

"We had a lot of pressure inside and outside, people doubting me but these boys made it possible for me to look back at those people to say 'What are you saying now? Look at me now.' But it's not about being vindictive. It's a message, it's a football message," he went on.

Mosimane also congratulated Amakhosi and he admitted the Soweto giants gave him a scare under their German coach Ernst Middendorp.

"When it was tough, it was tough for me inside the bubble, very tough but God loves us all. I'd like to congratulate Kaizer Chiefs, I'm telling you they gave us a scare, coach Ernst Middendorp brought a different game [to Kaizer Chiefs]," he concluded.