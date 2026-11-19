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The Milan defender from Serbia speaks on a wide range of subjects.

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Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic joined the Serbian podcast SS Calcio. The Milan defender discussed his time in Italy and shared amusing anecdotes from his years at the club.

The year with Allegri:

"Working with Allegri has been very useful for me. I have made my greatest progress since arriving in Italy under his guidance. As a defender, I have good pace, strength and the ability to bring the ball out. I can also push forward and score, but the tactical side has always been a weakness of mine. I only learned the basics when I reached the Partizan first team. By the way Italians see football, I was a little behind, because their players start learning certain concepts from a very young age."

The toughest opponents he has faced?

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"Physically, the toughest challenge was undoubtedly against Romelu Lukaku. But Marcus Thuram too: he is strong, quick and very skilful with the ball at his feet. With Lautaro, meanwhile, you have to be very careful inside the penalty area: if you do not stay close to him, he scores. You cannot give him space."

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On his relationship with Diego Moreira:

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"I did not even know he was Almami’s son (a long-time Partizan player, editor’s note). He is a fantastic lad, really capable. He knows a few words of Serbian. I met his father during a training session. We talked about Partizan, of course. It was really nice to see him; I remember him from when he played in Serbia. I often joke with Moreira, telling him that, at the end of our careers, we will have to play at least one season at Partizan. I point out that I am three years older, so he will have to make a small sacrifice for us to go back there together. He really is a wonderful person. There is a fantastic atmosphere in our group. It is a real joy to be at Milan."

On Conceiçao:

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"Conceiçao banned Nutella, and they have not let us have it since (laughs, editor’s note). He was… He is a good guy, I like him, but he had Hitler-style methods. We go away for a match and, at the hotel, we are split up; the players are together, and everyone else stays apart. Knee pads and elbow pads are compulsory in training, whether it is below freezing or 35 degrees; you have to wear them. Three days before a match, some players went to a concert until 11pm... He had assistants, or spies if you like, who reported back to him, and he made such a fuss that none of those five or six players was allowed to play in the next match."

Pavlovic also recalled an incident from shortly after Conceiçao's appointment as Milan manager: "He was 40 minutes late for the first meeting; all the players and the management were waiting for him, and he was in his office. He just wanted to show everyone who was in charge. He did it on purpose (laughs, editor’s note)."