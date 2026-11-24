Share Follow GOAL on Google

The landscape of African football awaits a definitive resolution as the Court of Arbitration for Sport prepares to rule on the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. CAF President Patrice Motsepe has publicly committed the continental body to upholding the final verdict, regardless of which nation is ultimately crowned champions.

Advertisement

The legal battle for the African crown

The controversy stems from the 2025 AFCON final held in Rabat, where Senegal initially secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco after a grueling period of extra time. However, the outcome was dramatically overturned in March when the CAF appeals board declared that Senegal had forfeited the match, subsequently awarding a 3-0 victory to the Atlas Lions in the boardroom.

Central to the dispute is the interpretation of CAF’s Article 82, which addresses scenarios where a team departs the field of play without authorization from the match official, while also weighing the principle that a referee’s decision should be final. The proceedings have cast a shadow over the tournament's legacy, but CAF President Patrice Motsepe insists the organization is prepared to accept the intervention of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to settle the matter once and for all.

Addressing the ongoing legal situation, Motsepe made it clear that the continental governing body would not contest the final findings of the court. "Talking about CAS, the decision that comes out – we have emphasised my commitment and the commitment of CAF to all 54 member association countries, and whatever decision comes out of CAS we will respect and adhere to it. It is very important – the integrity, the credibility, and the respect are non-negotiable, and that is critically important," the president stated in comments shared by SABC Sport.

Addressing refereeing standards and VAR

The original final was marred by confusion, particularly involving Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Reports indicate that a significant 20-minute delay occurred during the match after the official failed to properly end the contest, only for play to eventually resume before Senegal clinched their narrow win on the pitch. This administrative and officiating breakdown has forced CAF to look inward at its internal structures to prevent similar disputes from arising in future editions of the continent’s flagship tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

In response to these challenges, Motsepe highlighted that the organization has already begun implementing reforms. During a recent General Assembly held in Nigeria, various resolutions were adopted with the specific goal of bolstering the refereeing department and improving the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology across African competitions. By strengthening these areas, CAF hopes to ensure that future champions are decided strictly by the action on the grass rather than by legal interpretations in a courtroom.

Related Topics

The commitment to reform reflects a broader strategy by Motsepe to modernize African football governance. By acknowledging the errors that occurred during the final in Rabat, the leadership aims to restore faith in the officiating process. The President believes that investing in better training for match officials and more robust technology is the only way to safeguard the competitive spirit of the Africa Cup of Nations as the tournament continues to grow in global stature.

New leadership and organizational growth

Beyond the legal drama of the 2025 final, CAF is also undergoing a period of administrative transition. Samson Adamu has been officially appointed as the full-time General Secretary, following an eight-month stint in an acting capacity. Adamu, who has been a fixture at the organization for nearly a decade and previously led the competitions department, is viewed as a key figure in executing the President’s long-term vision for the continent’s football development.

Advertisement

Adamu expressed confidence that his extensive experience within the federation has equipped him for the challenges ahead. He succeeds Veron Mosengo-Omba, who retired earlier this year before taking up a new role as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Football Federation (FECOFA). Motsepe, currently serving his second term as the head of CAF, reiterated his dedication to promoting internal African talent and believes Adamu is the perfect candidate to drive the organization forward during this pivotal era.

The appointment of Adamu is seen as a move toward stability as CAF navigates the fallout of the CAS ruling and prepares for upcoming tournaments. With a clear mandate to improve governance and commercial growth, the new General Secretary will be tasked with ensuring that the president's goals for sponsorship expansion and talent development are met. As the wait for the CAS verdict continues, the leadership remains focused on ensuring that African football maintains its upward trajectory on the international stage.